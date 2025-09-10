'Destiny 2' meets 'Star Wars' in ‘Renegades’ expansion, adding blasters, lightsabers, and a wretched hive of scum and villainy (video)

Destiny 2 ViDoc | Infiltrating The Lawless Frontier - YouTube Watch On

Earlier this year, we learned Destiny 2 was getting new updates beyond 2024’s The Final Shape, despite shakeups at the studio, including the delay of the upcoming Marathon reboot. This summer, The Edge of Fate kicked off a mysterious new storyline, and now we know the surprising collaboration with Star Wars titled Renegades isn’t a non-canon cosmetic content drop.

The new expansion will be released on December 2, 2025, for PC, PS4/5, and Xbox consoles. To fully unveil what’s included in this new content pack, Bungie gave fans an in-depth look at Renegades’ Lawless Frontier on September 9 with a 10-minute documentary.

The latest press release confirms “Guardians will experience becoming part of a crew of underdogs rising to challenge a powerful Cabal faction, the Barant Imperium, whom the Drifter suspects have a connection to the Nine.” This means Renegades is a direct canon continuation of plot threads established in The Edge of Fate instead of an IP-centric what-if scenario connecting the Destiny 2 universe to Star Wars. Expects many nods, though.

(Image credit: Bungie)

For starters, the Lawless Frontier mode is an all-new co-op experience in which Guardians “take on high-risk, high-reward jobs to complete contracts – smuggling, bounty hunting, and sabotage – either solo or with a fireteam.”

These missions take players to three planets (with six maps) inspired by Star Wars locations like Hoth or Tatooine. Of course, with a strong focus on the criminal underworld of the Destiny 2 universe, the ‘Invasion’ feature exclusive to this mode doesn’t come as a surprise: The most daring Guardians will be able to gain better rewards by allowing enemy players to invade their Lawless Frontier matches.

Other Star Wars-inspired elements include Tharsis Outpost, a social hub that’s pretty much the Mos Eisley cantina we all know and love, the Blaster weapon type (sound FX included), lightsabers (Destiny 2 already has swords, so of course we’re getting them), and all sorts of cosmetics that feel brought over from the galaxy far, far away. Even the usual alien troops are getting makeovers that fit the familiar-yet-new locales.

Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate and Renegades are part of the Year of Prophecy pass, but can also be purchased separately. Renegades pre-orders include, among other things, an X-Wing exotic ship .