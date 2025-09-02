New 'Tron: Ares' trailer paints the town neon red as an ominous voice declares that 'Military AI is the future!' (video)

A pulse-pounding new trailer for Disney's "Tron: Ares" has just powered up giving us another look at this fall sci-fi spectacular, and we think it's lining up to be a sumptuous visual feast.
This latest trailer is light on plot details (which we're a fan of, trailers usually spoil too much) but it does give us a look at some of the stunning set-pieces that we can expect, complete with explosions, light cycle chases, and that scene of a cop car getting cut in half that we saw in the original reveal.
Directed by Joachim Rønning ("Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales"), "Tron: Ares" is a follow-up to filmmaker Joseph Kosinski's "Tron: Legacy". The movie stars Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, and Cameron Monaghan, with cameo roles filled by Gillian Anderson, Jeff Bridges, and others to be revealed later.
David Digilio and Jesse Wigutow wrote the script that finds Jared Leto playing a supersoldier named Ares who leaps from the confines of the digital Grid into our real world. This pioneering sentient was designed by Julian Dillinger (Peters) and sent to our realm on a desperate mission.
There is some negative buzz around the movie, mostly down to the casting of Jared Leto, along with the seeming absence of Sam Flynn and Quorra from the sequel. Despite that, we're going to bide our time and hold our tongues and hope that "Tron: Ares" is an absorbing entry in the series mythology as this arresting preview displays.
Besides Leto being a true enthusiast of the "Tron" franchise and a financial backer of this film, "Tron: Ares" also has Oscar-nominated cinematographer Jeff Cronenweth ("Fight Club," "The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo," "Gone Girl") behind the camera, and Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross’ industrial rock band Nine Inch Nails composing the exhilarating score. We like its chances!
Directed by Joachim Rønning, "Tron: Ares" will be presented in both IMAX and standard theatrical formats beginning Oct. 10, 2025.
Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.
Jeff Spry is an award-winning screenwriter and veteran freelance journalist covering TV, movies, video games, books, and comics. His work has appeared at SYFY Wire, Inverse, Collider, Bleeding Cool and elsewhere. Jeff lives in beautiful Bend, Oregon amid the ponderosa pines, classic muscle cars, a crypt of collector horror comics, and two loyal English Setters.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.