New 'Tron: Ares' trailer paints the town neon red as an ominous voice declares that 'Military AI is the future!' (video)

A pulse-pounding new trailer for Disney's "Tron: Ares" has just powered up giving us another look at this fall sci-fi spectacular, and we think it's lining up to be a sumptuous visual feast.

This latest trailer is light on plot details (which we're a fan of, trailers usually spoil too much) but it does give us a look at some of the stunning set-pieces that we can expect, complete with explosions, light cycle chases, and that scene of a cop car getting cut in half that we saw in the original reveal.

Directed by Joachim Rønning ("Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales"), "Tron: Ares" is a follow-up to filmmaker Joseph Kosinski's "Tron: Legacy". The movie stars Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, and Cameron Monaghan, with cameo roles filled by Gillian Anderson, Jeff Bridges, and others to be revealed later.

Disney's "Tron: Legacy" crosses into our world on October 10, 2025. (Image credit: Disney)

David Digilio and Jesse Wigutow wrote the script that finds Jared Leto playing a supersoldier named Ares who leaps from the confines of the digital Grid into our real world. This pioneering sentient was designed by Julian Dillinger (Peters) and sent to our realm on a desperate mission.

There is some negative buzz around the movie, mostly down to the casting of Jared Leto, along with the seeming absence of Sam Flynn and Quorra from the sequel. Despite that, we're going to bide our time and hold our tongues and hope that "Tron: Ares" is an absorbing entry in the series mythology as this arresting preview displays.

Besides Leto being a true enthusiast of the "Tron" franchise and a financial backer of this film, "Tron: Ares" also has Oscar-nominated cinematographer Jeff Cronenweth ("Fight Club," "The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo," "Gone Girl") behind the camera, and Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross’ industrial rock band Nine Inch Nails composing the exhilarating score. We like its chances!

Directed by Joachim Rønning, "Tron: Ares" will be presented in both IMAX and standard theatrical formats beginning Oct. 10, 2025.