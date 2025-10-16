Russian cosmonauts install semiconductor experiment, jettison old HDTV camera during spacewalk outside ISS

Russian cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Alexey Zubritsky (at center) work outside the Russian segment of the International Space Station during a spacewalk on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025.

Two Russian cosmonauts are back inside the International Space Station after conducting a spacewalk to install a semiconductor materials experiment, as well as retrieve and jettison a no-longer-needed camera from the exterior of the orbiting complex.

Expedition 73 commander Sergey Ryzhikov and flight engineer Alexey Zubritsky, both with Russia's federal space corporation Roscosmos , marked the end of their first extravehicular activity (EVA) together at 7:19 p.m. EDT (2319 GMT) on Thursday (Oct. 16). The two cosmonauts reentered the Poisk module's airlock and closed the hatch behind them, 6 hours and 9 minutes after they began the spacewalk at 1:10 p.m. EDT (1710 GMT).

After configuring their tools, the two crewmates made their way to their first worksite, outside of the Nauka multipurpose laboratory module. Ryzhikov held onto the Ekran-M, or Molecular Beam Epitaxy experiment, while riding at the end of the European Robotic Arm (ERA), which was driven by cosmonaut Oleg Platonov from a workstation inside the space station.

A camera mounted on the spacesuit helmet of cosmonaut Alexey Zubritsky captures this view of him and Sergey Ryzhikov working to install a Molecular Beam Epitaxy experiment during a spacewalk outside the International Space Station on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025. (Image credit: NASA)

Ryzhikov and Zubritsky installed the drum-shaped unit, ran power cables and mounted a swappable cassette. The experiment is intended to demonstrate the ability to produce very thin materials — too thin to be made reliably on Earth — that can go from the microgravity environment of outer space to being used in semiconductors.

Their primary task completed, Ryzhikov and Zubritsky then made their way to the Zvezda service module to remove and dispose of a high-definition television system that was originally a part of a Canadian commercial payload. Zubritsky then stood a the end of the European Robotic Arm and tossed the camera overboard, toward the rear of the space station, ensuring it would not come back in contact with the outpost.

"It is going so well," radioed Zubritsky as the camera disappeared into the shadow of Earth. "Jettison is complete."

A camera mounted on the spacesuit helmet of cosmonaut Alexey Zubritsky captures this view of him jettisoning a spent HDTV camera off the side of the International Space Station during a spacewalk on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025. (Image credit: NASA)

Given its relatively small mass (180 pounds, or 82 kilograms) and volume (2 by 4.6 by 2.3 feet, or 0.6 by 1.4 by 0.7 meters), the jettisoned equipment will fall back to Earth and be destroyed during its reentry into the atmosphere .

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Ryzhikov and Zubritsky also cleaned a window on the service module before heading back to the Poisk module, picking up an exposed material samples experiment to bring back with them into the space station.