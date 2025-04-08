Want to see a lightcycle cut a cop car in half? Check out the 1st 'Tron: Ares' teaser trailer (video)

Arriving on Oct 10, Tron: Ares stars Jared Leto and.... wait no come back, the trailer looks good we swear!

After nearly a decade stuck in development hell, long-suffering fans of the "Tron" franchise have finally being treated to the first proper teaser for "Tron: Ares", and as an extra treat it's paired with a grinding electronic score by Nine Inch Nails.

This electrifying sneak peek revealed exclusively to audiences at last week’s big CinemaCon event, along with some other previews including a five-minute long Superman trailer and the first look at Predator: Badlands (that hasn't made it out into the wild yet), and now Tron Ares has been plugged into our ubiquitous online network to be fully absorbed.

Directed by Joachim Rønning ("Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales," "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil"), "Tron: Ares" uploads into theaters and IMAX on Oct. 10, 2025 as more of a soft reboot for the franchise than a sequel to Joseph Kosinski's "Tron: Legacy" from 2010.

a movie poster displaying a futuristic red neon motorcycle and rider

Official poster for Disney's "Tron: Ares" coming to theaters Oct. 10, 2025 (Image credit: Disney)

It stars Academy Award-winner Jared Leto as an advanced rogue program named Ares that’s dispatched into the real world. The visuals in this early look are truly impressive and mostly feature light cycles zooming through traffic in a modern metropolis, carving a police car in half with a laser light wall.

We love the ominous soundscape injected into these brief scenes, especially the character of Eve Kim (Greta Lee) fleeing from a red-accented Recognizer looming over the skyscrapers. And did we mention that killer Nine Inch Nails soundtrack from the riveting Trent Reznor with collaborator Atticus Ross?!

We’ll have to wait until possibly this summer for more "Tron: Ares" story details but for now this rousing teaser should suffice. Jeff Bridges will reprise his role as Kevin Flynn, and besides Leto and Lee, the cast also includes Evan Peters, Gillian Anderson, Jodie Turner-Smith, Cameron Monaghan, Sarah Desjardins, Hasan Minhaj, and Arturo Castro.

Disney's "Tron: Ares" lights up theater screens on Oct. 10, 2025. It will also be available to stream on Disney+ at a later date.

