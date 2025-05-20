Did Predator just harpoon a plane out of the sky? Oh, count us in for 'Predator: Killer of Killers' after this latest trailer (video)
With excitement now swirling around Predator: Badlands and chatter of a new Alien vs. Predator crossover ramping up, many sci-fi fans have let Predator: Killer of Killers fly under their radar, but the animated anthology movie is almost here, and its first full trailer promises more than a few quick thrills.
Co-directed by Prey's Dan Trachtenberg while he also worked on Badlands, this Hulu and Disney Plus exclusive is being sold as the "next evolution of the Predator universe," which may or may not suggest Disney and 20th Century Studios could green-light more like this one if the streaming numbers look satisfying when Predator: Killer of Killers begins its hunt on June 6.
While the premise remains simple — three human warriors from three different eras battle against the Yautja visitors — in the second trailer, we see more of who they are and what they're up to before the alien tourists arrive to kill some killers.
On top of the action and carnage we'll show up for, it seems Killer of Killers will have just the right amount of character drama and development to make these short tales weighty. All in all, it looks like a Predator fan's dream wishlist of settings for comic book-like stories that toy with the Yautja lore and the richness of Earth's past.
Alongside this full trailer, a (probably) final poster that makes all the main characters in the movie, including the Predators, look badass hit the social media channels:
Dan Trachtenberg co-directed Predator: Killer of Killers alongside The Third Floor's Joshua Wassung from a script he co-wrote with Micho Robert Rutare (Z Nation). The voice cast includes, among others, Lindsay LaVanchy, Louis Ozawa, Rick Gonzalez, and Michael Biehn (Terminator and Aliens).
Predator: Killer of Killers will be available to stream on Hulu in the US and Disney+ elsewhere in the world from June 6.
Get the Space.com Newsletter
Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.
Fran Ruiz is our resident Star Wars guy. His hunger for movies and TV series is only matched by his love for video games. He got a BA of English Studies, focusing on English Literature, from the University of Malaga, in Spain, as well as a Master's Degree in English Studies, Multilingual and Intercultural Communication. On top of writing features and other longform articles for Space.com since 2021, he is a frequent collaborator of VG247 and other gaming sites. He also serves as associate editor over at Star Wars News Net and its sister site, Movie News Net.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.