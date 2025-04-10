Watch Predators take on samurai, ninjas and WWII pilots in the trailer for 'Predator: Killer of Killers' (video)

Science fiction fans eyes might all be on Predator: Badlands, especially after the exciting footage which wowed CinemaCon attendees last week, but Disney and 20th Century Studios have decided to uncloak the first look at Predator: Killer of Killers first.
The animated anthology movie, which explores three different historical settings, was co-directed by Prey's Dan Trachtenberg while he and his team worked on Badlands, the new live-action installment in the sci-fi horror franchise. Fans have wanted to see the deadly alien hunters take on Earth's mightiest warriors across history for a very long time, so Killer of Killers feels long overdue. Watch the 'first look' trailer below:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eWzPKrNoSyM
Predator: Killer of Killers will be available to stream on Hulu on June 6. Both the trailer and the official synopsis confirm the three rumored types of warriors the Yautja hunters will take on: Vikings, samurai and one ninja in feudal Japan, and WWII pilots getting too up-close-and-personal with an UFO. The voice cast includes, among others, Lindsay LaVanchy, Louis Ozawa, Rick Gonzalez, and Terminator and Aliens' Michael Biehn. On top of the trailer, a simple but ominous poster was also shared:
If, after watching that bloody first trailer, you've immediately started thinking about the hit animated series Arcane, you aren't alone. In fact, Trachtenberg confirmed to Bloody Disgusting they chased that visual style with animation company The Third Floor (Josh Wassung is co-directing alongside him). The odd fan might not enjoy this approach, but online buzz so far suggests Disney and 20th Century Studios could have another winner in their hands.
As it stands, Predator: Killer of Killers will be a standalone, but we know a big enough hit can make everyone involved rethink their plans, much like what happened with Star Wars: Visions at Lucasfilm. After Prey stunned critics and fans alike almost three years ago, it now seems the Predator franchise is ready to become even bigger and meaner.
