Watch Predators take on samurai, ninjas and WWII pilots in the trailer for 'Predator: Killer of Killers' (video)

News
By published
Predator: Killer of Killers screenshot
(Image credit: 20th Century Studios / Hulu)

Science fiction fans eyes might all be on Predator: Badlands, especially after the exciting footage which wowed CinemaCon attendees last week, but Disney and 20th Century Studios have decided to uncloak the first look at Predator: Killer of Killers first.

The animated anthology movie, which explores three different historical settings, was co-directed by Prey's Dan Trachtenberg while he and his team worked on Badlands, the new live-action installment in the sci-fi horror franchise. Fans have wanted to see the deadly alien hunters take on Earth's mightiest warriors across history for a very long time, so Killer of Killers feels long overdue. Watch the 'first look' trailer below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eWzPKrNoSyM

Predator: Killer of Killers will be available to stream on Hulu on June 6. Both the trailer and the official synopsis confirm the three rumored types of warriors the Yautja hunters will take on: Vikings, samurai and one ninja in feudal Japan, and WWII pilots getting too up-close-and-personal with an UFO. The voice cast includes, among others, Lindsay LaVanchy, Louis Ozawa, Rick Gonzalez, and Terminator and Aliens' Michael Biehn. On top of the trailer, a simple but ominous poster was also shared:

Predator: Killer of Killers poster

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios / Hulu)

If, after watching that bloody first trailer, you've immediately started thinking about the hit animated series Arcane, you aren't alone. In fact, Trachtenberg confirmed to Bloody Disgusting they chased that visual style with animation company The Third Floor (Josh Wassung is co-directing alongside him). The odd fan might not enjoy this approach, but online buzz so far suggests Disney and 20th Century Studios could have another winner in their hands.

As it stands, Predator: Killer of Killers will be a standalone, but we know a big enough hit can make everyone involved rethink their plans, much like what happened with Star Wars: Visions at Lucasfilm. After Prey stunned critics and fans alike almost three years ago, it now seems the Predator franchise is ready to become even bigger and meaner.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Fran Ruiz
Fran Ruiz

Fran Ruiz is our resident Star Wars guy. His hunger for movies and TV series is only matched by his love for video games. He got a BA of English Studies, focusing on English Literature, from the University of Malaga, in Spain, as well as a Master's Degree in English Studies, Multilingual and Intercultural Communication. On top of writing features and other longform articles for Space.com since 2021, he is a frequent collaborator of VG247 and other gaming sites. He also serves as associate editor over at Star Wars News Net and its sister site, Movie News Net.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about space movies shows

'Predator: Badlands' trailer unveiled at CinemaCon shows the hunter becoming the hunted, but the rest of us will have to wait to see it

The new 'Superman' trailer first shown at CinemaCon is finally available for the rest of us (video)

Roving past ‘Devil's Gate' on Mars: Space picture of the day
See more latest
Most Popular
a black and white image of the side of a mountain, including a ridgeline, on Mars
Roving past ‘Devil's Gate' on Mars: Space picture of the day
A white satellite dish is huge and faces the sky.
NASA's Deep Space Network is getting a new dish to help distant spacecraft phone home
The six women who will fly on Blue Origin&#039;s all-female NS-31 crew: Aisha Bowe, Kerianna Flynn, Gayle King, Amanda Nguyen, Katy Perry and Lauren Sanchez.
Meet the crew for Blue Origin's upcoming all-female spaceflight with Katy Perry
President Trump&#039;s choice for NASA administrator, Jared Isaacman, testifies before the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation during a nomination hearing on April 9, 2025.
Watch senator grill Jared Isaacman, Trump's pick for NASA chief, about Elon Musk's involvement in his job interview (video)
A person drawing on a piece of paper in the darkness. Three other pieces of paper show the sun.
Trump administration's NOAA layoffs affected the space weather service that tracks solar storms
a full moon rising at sunset in a pink sky
April's Full Pink Moon will rise as a 'micromoon' this weekend — what to expect from the smallest full moon of 2025
A gold and white atlas v rocket on the launch pad carrying 28 Amazon Kuiper satellites
Launch of Amazon's 1st Kuiper internet satellites delayed by bad weather
A private moon lander stands on the lunar surface with relay satellites above
SpaceX to launch new Intuitive Machines moon lander, lunar satellites in 2027
A white SpaceX Dragon space capsule with its nosecone open in space during docking.
SpaceX's next Dragon cargo ship launch for NASA will lift off on April 21
a man in a black military uniform speaks into microphones at a lectern on a stage lit in blues and purples
Keeping space safe is the 'ultimate team sport', and the US Space Force has a new playbook