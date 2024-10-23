'Predator: Badlands' coming to theaters in fall 2025

This is not a drill, people, "Predator: Badlands" is coming to cinemas in late 2025!

If you were disappointed by the lack of a wide theatrical release for the "Predator" prequel "Prey" in 2022, you'll be happy to learn that Disney ain't making the same mistake twice.

Disney shared a number of release schedule changes (via The Hollywood Reporter) on October 22 with a few surprises. The biggest surprise was the new Predator flick taking over the Nov. 7, 2025 spot that was previously held by Marvel Studios' ill-fated "Blade" reboot.

It was unclear whether the Predator franchise would return to the big-screen following the success of "Prey" in summer 2022. However, "Alien: Romulus" proved this year that there's more than enough space for sci-fi horror romps providing that they work with smart budgets and deliver the goods.

"Prey" is a prequel for the Predator franchise that depicts the alien hunter earlier than any of the films to date. (Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

After their homerun with "Prey," Dan Trachtenberg (10 Cloverfield Lane) is returning to the director's chair and co-writing alongside Patrick Aison ("Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes"). Predator: Badlands is said to be a standalone story, although it's been reported that Prey 2 – a direct follow-up to "Prey" – will be happening after this movie. This suggests Disney and 20th Century Studios are now following a model for the IP similar to that of Dark Horse and Marvel's Predator comic books.

While plot details are being kept cloaked for now, highly reliable fan site AvP Galaxy recently got its hands on a synopsis for the movie as well as casting details for the two lead characters. The story will follow "two very different sisters" (potentially twins) whose "familial ties are put to the ultimate test as they pursue divergent paths and missions." Elle Fanning will star in the movie, but the rest of the cast remains a secret.

We don't know yet how the alien hunters factor into the plot, but this installment is said to be set in the future, though one not as distant as the traditional Alien timeline setting. Summer saw the start of production for "Predator: Badlands" in New Zealand and should be done sooner rather than later.

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Meanwhile, in other Yautja-related news, "Predator: Hunting Grounds" – an asymmetrical online shooter game – has received a current-gen upgrade and continues to get DLC packs based on both the movies and the original storylines and mythology. The hunt is far from over, it seems.