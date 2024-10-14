'Predator: Hunting Grounds' scores a striking makeover for PS5 and Xbox X/S

Rising production costs for A-list video game projects are entering the stratosphere these days, but one way for publishers to deliver new products without going bankrupt is to upscale older games with a modern makeover for next-gen consoles.

While we're still waiting to hear about the next entry in the "Predator" movie franchise, the most recent Predator video game — the four-year-old "Predator: Hunting Grounds — recently got the deluxe treatment with a shiny new update for modern consoles."

This revamped game entered into the sci-fi horror gaming sphere on digital Oct. 1, 2024, re-energized for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. The souped-up game also arrives in physical disc form, courtesy of IllFonic and Skybound Games, for PS5 on Nov. 12, 2024. Xbox gamers will have to make do with the digital version only.

Players can currently purchase and download "Predator: Hunting Ground" on Steam, Epic Games Store, the PlayStation Store, and Xbox Marketplace. Originally created by the talented folks at IllFonic Inc. and released by Sony Interactive Entertainment on April 24, 2020, "Predator: Hunting Grounds" was previously offered for PS4 and PC only.

Now in partnership with 20th Century Games, IllFonic has polished up the game's content and is releasing it on Xbox for the first time, while also giving PS5 owners a chance to check it out on Sony's latest hardware.

Here's the official description:

"'Predator: Hunting Grounds' is an immersive asymmetrical shooter set in remote areas worldwide. Players are transformed into the 'Predator' universe, giving fans the closest experience to being in the films, where the Predator stalks the most challenging prey. Play as an elite special forces team member – the Fireteam – and complete paramilitary operations before the Predator finds you. Then again, what better way to bond with your fellow Fireteam than to turn the tables on the Yautja… Hunt the Hunter! Or, play as the Predator to hunt the most worthy prey, choosing from your vast array of deadly alien tech to collect your trophies individually. The Predator's mission is clear: The Hunt. Study the warriors in the jungle and choose the best of the best to engage. Dispatch your targets and collect trophies to display as tokens of each hunt. Do not let your prey escape. Failure is not an option."

"Predator: Hunting Grounds" is available to grab from major digital storefronts as a $19.99 (Standard Edition), $34.99 (Jungle Edition), and $69.99 (Yautja Edition).

Breaking down this tempting trio of options, the Standard Edition rolls out as a base game with a special bonus – the fearsome Feral Predator equipped with a Crossbolt Gun, Combistick, and Shield.

A Feral Predator on the prowl in "Predator: Hunting Grounds." (Image credit: Illfonic)

This imposing brute from Hulu's 2022 "Predator" Universe film, "Prey," is adept at tracking down difficult targets over a range of challenging planets and sports a suit of customized armor and lethal array of weapons, including an expanding shield and wicked Crossbolt Arrows. The Feral Predator addition lets players relive memorable fight scenes from "Prey" for an extra dimension of transmedia terror.

Moving up one notch, the Jungle Edition fortifies gamers with everything in the Standard Edition plus fan-favorite Predators like City Hunter ('97), Samurai, Valkyrie, and Viking, all packing bespoke weaponry.

Finally, the Yautja Edition packs a mean punch by coming complete with the base game, the Feral Predator, and nearly every DLC Predator such as the Bionic Predator, City Hunter ('97), Cleopatra, Emissary, Exiled, Samurai, Valkyrie, Viking, Wolf, Hunting Party (Captured, Falconer, and Mr. Black Predators), Hunting Party 2 (Amazon and Pirate Predators), and Hunting Party 3 (Celtic, Chopper, and Scar Predators) – all armed to the teeth with unique guns and weapons.

"Predator: Hunting Grounds," with its polished visuals and enhanced audio, is available now on digital for PS5 and Xbox X/S, and will be offered as a PS5 physical edition starting on Nov. 12.