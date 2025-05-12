'Alien: Rogue Incursion' set to burst onto PS5 and PC this fall with non-VR 'Evolved Edition' (video)

Alien: Rogue Incursion Evolved Edition | PS5 & PC Announce Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Alien: Rogue Incursion might not be one of the best Alien games of all time, but as the first native virtual reality game in the long-running sci-fi horror franchise, it delivered an enjoyable rollercoaster ride for fans brave enough to strap on their VR headset .

Rogue Incursion was a bit buggy — and not because of the Xenomorphs — but overall it's well worth your time. Non-VR gamers were blasted out of the airlock, though, as there was no standard version for them to play.

Fear not, though, as developer Survios has just revealed the game will be re-released on September 30 with a flat-screen 'Evolved Edition' on PS5 and PC. You can watch the reveal trailer above:

(Image credit: Survios)

Alien: Rogue Incursion offers a nice blend of Alien and Aliens when it comes to creating a terrifying but also action-heavy atmosphere. On the technical and performance side of things, the trailer's description mentions it's coming in "full HD at 60 FPS," which suggests 4K support on PS5 won't be a thing (though we'd be shocked if beefy PCs couldn't crank it up to 4K).

It must also be noted that this release, much like the VR version last year, is Part One out of two. We've yet to hear about the second chapter, but it's now been in development for a while now. Between that and the Alien: Isolation sequel that was confirmed earlier this year, Alien fans have a lot to look forward to.

Alien: Rogue Incursion ' Evolved Edition ' will cost $29.99 in its Standard version and $39.99 in its Deluxe Edition, which comes with two armor & weapon skins plus a digital in-game artbook. That's $10 cheaper than its VR-only counterpart.

Alien: Rogue Incursion follows ex-Colonial Marine Zula Hendricks as she relentlessly tries to expose "Weyland-Yutani's black-site experiments–on an extremely dangerous mission to the uncharted planet Purdan" alongside her synth companion Davis 01. Fans familiar with Alien comic books might remember Hendricks was first introduced in the 12-issue series Aliens: Defiance by Dark Horse Comics.