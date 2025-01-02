Strap on a VR headset like a Facehugger with 'Alien: Rogue Incursion' — the 1st-ever 'Alien' VR game

With the rush and the whirl of the holidays, it might have been easy to miss an invasion of the bold new VR video game, "Alien: Rogue Incursion."

Arriving on Dec. 19, 2024 from Survios in cooperation with 20th Century Games, this tactical sci-fi survival release for PlayStation VR2, PCVR via Steam, and Meta Quest 3 (Feb. 13, 2025) and was highly anticipated as an enveloping "Alien: Isolation"-type adventure all wrapped up nicely in a next-generation virtual reality environment. Critical reviews have been mixed, but mostly positive.

But since this project is breaking into fresh gaming territory for the venerable science fiction franchise, concessions must be allowed for some of its unsurprising glitches, bugs, and minor shortcomings. This canonical "Alien" title is tethered to an Unreal Engine 5 graphics platform and features an all-original storyline unravelling completely within the entertainment property's mythological sphere.

Key artwork for Survios' "Alien: Rogue Incursion (Image credit: Survios)

Here's the official synopsis:

"Experience the universe of the 'Alien' films like never before: in terrifyingly immersive single player VR. An all-new action-horror entry into the classic franchise, 'Alien: Rogue Incursion' transforms you into Zulu Hendricks, the ex-Colonial Marine hellbent on exposing Gemini Exoplanet Solutions' black-site experiments, on an extremely dangerous mission to LV-354, the uncharted planet of Purdan. With her synth companion Davis 01 for guidance, Zula must infiltrate the infested Gemini Exoplanet Solutions (GES) research facility and survive the ever-present threat of the most cunning Xenomorphs ever encountered, with both skilled stealth and serious firepower at her disposal. And when the threat she discovers has extinction-level consequences, Zula suddenly finds herself with humanity's fate on her shoulders."

Alien: Rogue Incursion | Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Fans purchasing a Deluxe Edition of "Rogue Incursion" will score the Standard Game in addition to Blue Camo Armor Skin, Blue Camo Weapon Skin, and a The Art of "Alien: Rogue Incursion" In-Game Artbook.

"Since a Xenomorph first burst onto screens in 1979, 'Alien' has perfectly evoked humanity's deepest fears about our place in the universe," noted 20th Century Games general manager John Drake. "Thanks to Survios, you can experience that existential dread for the very first time, fully immersed in virtual reality. We can’t lie to you about your chances but you have our sympathies."

While far from perfect, IGN does praise "Alien: Rogue Incursion" as a "faithful and entertaining stab at bringing 'Alien' to virtual reality. The excellent story, spot-on 'Alien' environments, and creepy Xenomorphs keep the horrifying times going throughout its eight-hour duration, even when repetitive combat, predictable AI, and the odd bug here and there make it clear this is the first attempt that it is."

"Alien: Rogue Incursion" is available now for Playstation VR2, and PCVR via Steam, with a Part Two sequel already in development by the Survios team.