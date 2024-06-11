Get a sneak peek at new 'Alien: Rogue Incursion' survival horror game (trailer)

The "Alien" content just keeps on coming.

In the aftermath of the 45th anniversary of the iconic film "Alien," which just passed on May 25, the "Alien" universe is primed to erupt with an invasion of transmedia content over the next year. director Fede Álvarez’s "Alien: Romulus" is set to strike in August, for example, and we'll also get more ongoing Marvel comics and a freshly-hatched "Alien: Rogue Incursion" virtual reality video game, which is coming in December for PS VR2, Meta Quest 3 and PCVR for Steam.

Developer and publisher Survios is collaborating with 20th Century Games to produce this intense single-player, action horror game woven into the fertile fabric of the "Alien" IP realm. Conceived by and for "Alien" faithful, this ambitious new VR distraction showcases an original story that completely immerses courageous players into "Alien's" distinguished 45-year lore and mythology.

An atmospheric teaser trailer was trotted out for Alien Day 2024, and Sony's recent Playstation State of Play game showcase recently delivered the first spooky gameplay trailer to further whet our appetites for a deranged mission into murky xenomorph madness.

Perhaps the most unsettling aspect of this initial teaser trailer is how the developers nailed the eerie atmosphere and haunting soundscape of director Ridley Scott's 1979 classic and also channels a bit of "Alien: Isolation," the last great "Alien" tactical survival video game that arrived nearly a decade ago.

This scary mission footage has a lone bug hunter creeping through an overrun industrial facility on the planet LV-354, aka Purdan, as a pulsing tracker beeps methodically. We catch a nerve-rattling glimpse of a striking xenomorph and a facehugger scuttling out of a moist birthing egg.

Gameplay footage from "Alien: Rogue Incursion." (Image credit: Survios)

"As reverent fans of the franchise, we know that any 'Alien' video game begins and ends with its deadly xenomorphs, and those encountered within 'Alien: Rogue Incursion' are definitely ferocious, unpredictable and terrifying," Survios chief product officer TQ Jefferson said in a Playstation blog post. "Dynamically spawning and pathing with countless unique possibilities, even we couldn't tell you exactly where and when each xenomorph will strike, let alone what strategies it might use or if it'll bring some friends.

"While heart-pounding combat is the core of 'Alien: Rogue Incursion,' grabbing your pulse rifle and blasting your way out of every situation is not always the best strategy. Constantly hunted by unpredictable and resourceful xenomorphs, players will often find creativity and a level head to be their greatest weapons, especially when it comes to leveraging the environment to their advantage."

"Alien: Rogue Incursion" invades the gaming marketplace this holiday season.