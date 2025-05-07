'Gears of War: Reloaded' chainsaws its way into Xbox, PS5, and PC this summer, and everyone will be playing together

E-Day is still a ways off, but the 2006 original Gears of War is getting a remaster that's emerging on Xbox, PS5, and PC with better graphics and performance in August.

Gears of War Reloaded
(Image credit: Xbox)

We've been recommending that you replay the best Gears of War games ahead of E-Day (the upcoming Rogue One-ish prequel) for a while, but now you have no excuse, as the original Gears of War is returning to consoles and PC with a new remaster, and this time it's coming to PlayStation too.

On May 5, The Coalition's Mike Crump announced through the Xbox Wire blog that Marcus Fenix and his ragtag team of COG soldiers will take on the Locust Horde once again in Gears of War: Reloaded.

We're approaching the 20th anniversary of Gears of War, and with E-Day likely targeting a 2026 launch, it's no surprise that Xbox wants to heat things up with a remaster, but many were expecting a Halo-inspired remastered collection of the entire original trilogy. Sadly, that's not the case, so PlayStation gamers still won't be able to play through all the Gears of War games in order.

Gears of War: Reloaded is built on top of 2015's Ultimate Edition for PC and Xbox One, which is why owners of Gears: Ultimate Edition will receive a free upgrade to Reloaded.

These are the key features players can expect:

  • 4K resolution support, including refreshed assets and textures
  • 60 FPS in Campaign
  • 120 FPS in Multiplayer
  • Cross-platform MP play and cross-progression
  • High Dynamic Range (HDR) support
  • Dolby Vision support
  • 7.1.4 Dolby Atmos and 3D Spatial Audio
  • Better post-processing, shadows, and reflections
  • Zero loading screens during the Campaign

Gears of War Reloaded

(Image credit: Xbox)

Gears of War: Reloaded launches August 26, 2025, with a $39.99 price tag on Xbox Series X/S, the Xbox PC app, Xbox Cloud Gaming, PS5, and Steam, and arrives on day one with Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass.

