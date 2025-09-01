'The rocket is your savior!': New live-action 'Borderlands 4' trailer urges humans to 'Quit Earth', and we can't argue

"Get to the rocket. Pack your boat. Pack your weird guns."
There's a joyful overabundance of insanity present in this energetic live-action trailer for the upcoming "Borderlands 4" video game and we love every second of its unfiltered, unhinged madness. It's a clever marketing tool that perfectly exemplifies and captures the zany '90s-style tone of the sci-fi shooter looter franchise that only seems to be growing in the wake of the 2024 Hollywood film.
Directed by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, the filmmaking team from Marvel's "Loki" and "Daredevil: Born Again," it depicts a stampede of anxious travelers streaking towards a retro-styled rocket, pets pulling toys, a golden mime, psycho masks, a crazed Claptrap, a rabbit riding a robo-dog triggering a wicked gun, and even a rampaging elephant with a VW Microbus strapped onto its back.
Per the official synopsis from Gearbox Software, "Borderlands 4" unleashes players to discover and explore a perilous hidden planet called Kairos as one of four bold Vault Hunters, Harlowe, Rafa, Amon and Vex, who are all just trying to make a dishonest living in the galaxy…
"Break free from the oppressive Timekeeper, a ruthless dictator who dominates the masses from on high. Now, a world-altering catastrophe threatens his perfect Order, unleashing mayhem across the planet. Ignite a resistance and blast your way through mechanical monstrosities, bloodthirsty bandits, and vicious beasts, with new traversal mechanics like: double jumping, gliding, dodging, fixed-point grappling, and more."
"Borderlands 4" blasts off on Sept. 12, 2025 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (Steam), and Oct. 3, 2025 for Nintendo Switch 2.
Jeff Spry is an award-winning screenwriter and veteran freelance journalist covering TV, movies, video games, books, and comics. His work has appeared at SYFY Wire, Inverse, Collider, Bleeding Cool and elsewhere. Jeff lives in beautiful Bend, Oregon amid the ponderosa pines, classic muscle cars, a crypt of collector horror comics, and two loyal English Setters.
