'The rocket is your savior!': New live-action 'Borderlands 4' trailer urges humans to 'Quit Earth', and we can't argue

Borderlands 4 - QUIT EARTH Live Action Trailer - YouTube Watch On

"Get to the rocket. Pack your boat. Pack your weird guns."

There's a joyful overabundance of insanity present in this energetic live-action trailer for the upcoming "Borderlands 4" video game and we love every second of its unfiltered, unhinged madness. It's a clever marketing tool that perfectly exemplifies and captures the zany '90s-style tone of the sci-fi shooter looter franchise that only seems to be growing in the wake of the 2024 Hollywood film.

Directed by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, the filmmaking team from Marvel's "Loki" and "Daredevil: Born Again," it depicts a stampede of anxious travelers streaking towards a retro-styled rocket, pets pulling toys, a golden mime, psycho masks, a crazed Claptrap, a rabbit riding a robo-dog triggering a wicked gun, and even a rampaging elephant with a VW Microbus strapped onto its back.

A massive rocket lifts off in the "Quit Earth" trailer for Borderlands 4. (Image credit: 2K Games)

Per the official synopsis from Gearbox Software, "Borderlands 4" unleashes players to discover and explore a perilous hidden planet called Kairos as one of four bold Vault Hunters, Harlowe, Rafa, Amon and Vex, who are all just trying to make a dishonest living in the galaxy…

Gearbox's "Borderlands 4" lifts off on Sept. 12, 2025. (Image credit: Gearbox)

"Break free from the oppressive Timekeeper, a ruthless dictator who dominates the masses from on high. Now, a world-altering catastrophe threatens his perfect Order, unleashing mayhem across the planet. Ignite a resistance and blast your way through mechanical monstrosities, bloodthirsty bandits, and vicious beasts, with new traversal mechanics like: double jumping, gliding, dodging, fixed-point grappling, and more."

"Borderlands 4" blasts off on Sept. 12, 2025 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (Steam), and Oct. 3, 2025 for Nintendo Switch 2.