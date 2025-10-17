Strange New Words: Space's sci-fi reader's club

Good news everyone! Or should that be good newsletter, everyone, because Space.com is kicking off a virtual book club of sorts with its new newsletter: "Strange New Words."

(Image credit: Future)

If you love science fiction but don't have the time (or patience) for a 300-page novel (cough, cough our entertainment editor Ian), you're in the right place. Science fiction is a genre known for its short stories, yet not everyone reads them. We're working to change this with our new reader's club.

Here's how it works: we'll send you a hand-picked short story at the beginning of every month, usually 10-30 pages, short enough to read in one sitting but long enough to break your brain. We'll give you a little background on the author and a few fun questions to puzzle out while you read.

At the end of the month, the Space.com crew will drop in a quick fun roundtable video where we chat about the story, swap ideas, and get sidetracked. That's also when you get to vote on what we read next, helping us to create a sort of never-ending sci-fi playlist, built by fans for fans.

Be sure to sign up for our newsletter so you don't miss each month's story!

Got a favorite short story you want to share? You can comment on this page with your ideas or let us know your thoughts on our social media channels!

So, if you want to stay up to date on all the latest space and sci-fi-themed movies, shows, games, and books then you should head over to our newsletter sign-up page and hit that subscribe button*.

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Once you’ve signed up, Strange New Words beams into your inbox on the first and last Wednesdays of every month at around 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm GMT.

See you out there,

Kenna Hughes-Castleberry, Content Manager, Space

Ian Stokes, Entertainment Editor, Space

*If you’re not receiving our hails, add space@smartbrief.com to your email contact list to ensure our newsletter can make it through

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

October 2025 Pick

"Usher II" by Ray Bradbury

A graphic advertising our October 2025 short story pick "Usher II" by Ray Bradbury (Image credit: Kenna Hughes-Castleberry via Canva Pro)

We kick off our first short story in the month of October, so naturally we're going for a spooky/Halloween vibe. We'll step into the chilling imagination of Ray Bradbury , one of the most influential sci-fi writers in the 20th-century. Best known for 'Fahrenheit 451' and 'The Martian Chronicles ,' Bradbury dives deep into what happens when humanity's hopes and fears interact with technology and cultural change.

Our October pick, 'Usher II' (from 'The Martian Chronicles,' also sometimes called "April 2005: Usher II") is Bradbury's gothic homage to the work of Edgar Allan Poe.

The story has all the things for a good science fiction horror piece: a haunted house, Mars , and lots of plot twists. Oh, and if you're an Edgar Allan Poe fan, you'll enjoy all the easter eggs Bradbury sprinkles in throughout the story.

Content warning: 1.5 skulls: Ray Bradbury's "Usher II" contains gothic horror elements, depictions of exaggerated violence. Younger readers should be aware of its dark atmosphere and references to death.

Read the short story here

Discussion questions to ponder while reading:

If you were one of the guests lured into Usher II, what horror-themed trap do you think would "get" you?

Don't forget to sign up for our newsletter to get discussion questions and more sci-fi content!

Share your thoughts on "Usher II" and suggest future stories for our reader's club by joining the conversation on our socials or dropping a comment here. Be nice or else Stendahl's robots will get you.

Disclaimer:

All stories linked through this club are hosted on their original publishers’ websites. We do not reproduce or host the stories ourselves. Links are provided solely for readers’ convenience and discussion purposes. Copyright and all rights remain with the original authors and publishers.