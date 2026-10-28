The final ‘Dune: Part Three’ trailer reignites war on Arrakis and leaves us with more questions than answers

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Dune: Part Three | Final Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Dune: Part Three 's marketing campaign has been a long and generous one, but Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures knew an extra push was needed in order to compete with Avengers: Doomsday , as both sci-fi blockbusters will be releasing next to each other at Christmas. In its final trailer, Denis Villeneuve's threequel goes all out.

This isn't the first time a Dune: Part Three trailer has left us with more questions than answers , but the in-depth look at the character dynamics and plot beats that await will make longtime fans of Frank Herbert's works raise their eyebrows.

Messiah, the second installment in the book series, is a novel of long monologues and very tense conversations. Action has a place in it, but it's a more restrained and quieter book for the most part — one that deals with the consequences of Paul's (now a space dictator) originally well-meaning actions.

Of course, the cinematic medium requires a very different language, especially when the main reason why these movies have become blockbuster hits is that Villeneuve has expertly balanced the drama and large-scale action. So, it comes as no surprise that his take on Messiah is looking to bring Herbert's concluding thoughts on Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) to life without sacrificing the grandeur that defined the first two movies.

More shocking to readers, of course, is Zendaya's (Chani) much larger role in this finale versus the book, where she was slightly sidelined with a more passive part. Paul's lover walking away from him at the end of Part Two was a major departure, and one that set her up for bigger things in the third entry. Considering how good Zendaya has been in the role so far, we consider this a win... unless Villeneuve completely bungles her arc in the final stretch.

Dune: Part Three emerges from the sand of Arrakis on December 18, 2026, only in cinemas.