Everything we know about Blade Runner 2099: Release date, plot, cast & more

Blade Runner 2049, which is turning seven this year, was fantastic , yet its global box office haul wasn't big enough to justify a big-screen follow-up despite some enticing teases about the universe's future. After some downtime, however, we'll be returning soon to that world thanks to Blade Runner 2099 , a live-action series coming to Prime Video. This is everything we know so far.

Denis Villeneuve 's Blade Runner 2049 dared to expand the Ridley Scott-directed sci-fi classic 's neo-noir world in big ways, and even answered some lingering (and tricky) questions. That alone was commendable, yet it also expressed interest in building up a larger conflict that loomed on the horizon. It's difficult to predict whether Blade Runner 2099 will directly deal with some of the menacing ideas presented in 2049, but at the very least, it should be an intriguing expansion of the continuity even further into mankind's uncertain future.

The fact Blade Runner 2049 flopped in cinemas hasn't stopped the universe from going bigger thanks to other media though. First, it was Blade Runner: Black Lotus that put an animated spin on the material. Then, that Crunchyroll and Adult Swim-backed TV show was expanded with a comic book miniseries from Titan Comics. The publisher is no stranger to working with the Blade Runner IP , and that Black Lotus sequel only was another step in the journey of expanding the universe through comics. In 2022, Blade Runner 2039 came along too. To the surprise of no one, Titan Comics isn't done yet with this goldmine.

Blade Runner (and some of us would argue that 2049 too) stands tall as one of the best sci-fi movies of all time . We also rated it highly on our list of the best AI movies of all time .

Blade Runner 2099 is expected to arrive sometime in 2025, but a tentative release window hasn't been shared yet.

The series, which is produced by Scott Free Productions, Alcon Television Group, and Amazon MGM Studios, began shooting in early May 2024 in Prague, Czech Republic. Production was initially set to happen in Belfast, Northern Ireland, in 2023, but the long WGA strike pushed it to 2024.

How to watch Blade Runner 2099 online

Blade Runner 2099 will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video when it drops next year.

In the meantime, you can watch the two Blade Runner movies, Black Lotus, and one short online, and we've got a handy Blade Runner streaming guide to set you on the right path.

What is the plot of Blade Runner 2099?

An official plot synopsis hasn't been shared yet, but we wouldn't be surprised if the Wallace Corporation, the renowned replicant manufacturer, was still presented as a major threat which needs to be overthrown. In Blade Runner 2049, we learned about replicants that were slowly building up a resistance, and that's one lingering plot thread that's asking to be explored on-screen.

We have, however, learned through fairly reliable sources about the overarching story that will propel the series forward: The faraway year is 2099, and we're returning to Los Angeles, now through the eyes of Cora, a character that's been on the run her entire life and is being described as a "chameleon forced to adopt numerous identities" in order to protect her brother. One final job has her teaming up with Olwen, a Blade Runner that's now confronting the end of her life. Things get more complicated as they're pulled into a larger conspiracy and uncover "an existential threat" to the city.

Of course, take these details with a grain of salt until we've heard straight from Prime Video what Blade Runner 2099 is all about, but we'll be happy with that premise if (or when) confirmation arrives.

Blade Runner 2099 trailers

No trailers have been released yet for Blade Runner 2099, and we're not expecting any sort of previews until late 2024 at the earliest. Although 2025 might be a safer bet if Prime Video is looking to cover a major summer slot with the show. We'll be sharing any and all trailers here as they arrive.

Blade Runner 2099 cast

Blade Runner 2099's cast is spearheaded by Michelle Yeoh ( Everything Everywhere All At Once ) as Olwen and Hunter Schafer (Euphoria) as, if rumors are to be believed, Cora. They're joined by Dimitri Abold (Warrior Nun), Lewis Gribben (Masters of the Air), Katelyn Rose Downey (The Princess), Daniel Rigby (Renegade Nell), Johnny Harris (A Gentleman in Moscow), Amy Lennox (Holby City), Sheila Atim ( Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ), and Matthew Needham (House of the Dragon) in unspecified roles.

Blade Runner 2099 director, writer, and crew

Silka Luisa (Shining Girls) is credited as the creator, showrunner, and writer of Blade Runner 2099, though additional (but unknown) writers were brought in at some point during development.

Jonathan van Tulleken (Shōgun) is directing the (for now) limited series, taking over from Jeremy Podeswa (Game of Thrones), who had to depart due to scheduling issues after the WGA and SAG strikes started.

Original Blade Runner director Ridley Scott remains on board as executive producer alongside Luisa and Michael Green (writer on Blade Runner 2049), among others.