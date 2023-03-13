'Everything Everywhere All At Once' takes home 7 Oscars, including Best Picture

Stephanie Hsu in "Everything Everywhere All At Once."

The multiverse was a major hit at the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday night (March 12).

The genre-twisting science fiction film "Everything Everywhere All At Once" swept most of the major categories, winning Oscars for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Editing and Best Original Screenplay.

"Everything Everywhere All At Once" is a refreshing romp into multiverse madness, a domain mainly inhabited by the Marvel Cinematic Universe of late, but here the interdimensional fun was employed to tell the ingenious tale of an Asian-American immigrant who learns that her destiny lies in saving the fate of the universe.

Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, Michelle Yeoh and James Hong in "Everything Everywhere All At Once."

A24's provocative sci-fi/kung-fu comedy was nominated for 11 Academy Awards and ended the evening's formal ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles with a historic seven Oscars in total, tying with "Gravity" in 2014 for the most ever won by a sci-fi film.

Though it was predicted to win several gold statues by oddsmakers, critics and fans, nobody expected the mind-bending "Everything" to make such a monumental splash, beating out heavy Hollywood hitters in nearly every category.

Capping the night with a well-deserved Best Picture win over films like "Top Gun: Maverick," "Avatar: The Way of Water," "The Banshees of Inisherin," "All Quiet on the Western Front," "The Fabelmans," "Elvis," and others, "Everything Everywhere All At Once" shone in a multitude of categories.

"Swiss Army Man" filmmakers Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, collectively known as The Daniels, were awarded the prize for Best Director against formidable opponents like Steven Spielberg, Todd Field, Martin McDonagh and Ruben Ostlund. The directing pair also won for Best Original Screenplay.

Michelle Yeoh, who portrays multiversal heroine Evelyn Wang, became the first Asian woman to win an Oscar for Best Actress. Ke Huy Quan, fondly remembered for his childhood roles in "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" and "The Goonies," won for Best Supporting Actor. Jamie Lee Curtis, who has provided fans with over four decades of incredible performances, brought home the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress.

The only acting category not won by "Everything" was Best Actor, which went to Brendan Fraser for "The Whale."

Rounding out the sci-fi spectacle's seven-win night, Paul Rogers was honored for his adept cinematic cutting. He accepted the Oscar for Best Editing against acclaimed nominees like "Elvis," "Top Gun: Maverick," "Tár" and "The Banshees of Inisherin."

Elsewhere in the science fiction realm, director James Cameron’s "Avatar: The Way of Water," nominated for four awards, won the Oscar for Best Special Effects. Accepting the shiny trophies were Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett.

"Everything Everywhere All At Once" returns to cinemas for a limited run this week and can also be found on multiple streaming platforms. Congratulations from Space.com to all the winners!

