'Mickey 17' starts streaming on HBO Max today, and you absolutely need to watch this underrated sci-fi romp

Mickey 17 | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Director Bong Joon Ho's ("Snowpiercer," "The Host") quirky sci-fi comedy "Mickey 17" didn’t exactly light the galaxy on fire with its global box office returns when it landed in theaters on March 7, 2025, pulling in $131 million off of a reported $118 million budget. A real shame considering it's one of the best sci-fi movies of the year.

But if you initially passed on this dystopian adventure on the frozen world of Niflheim when it first arrived on the silver screen, fear not, because it's streaming on HBO Max starting today, May 23, 2025.

Starring Robert Pattinson ("Twilight," "The Batman") as a disposable employee named Mickey Barnes who's dispatched to perilous jobs around the cosmos only to be resurrected via cloning after each accidental demise, "Mickey 17" was adapted from Edward Ashton's 2022 sci-fi novel, "Mickey 7."

When a pair of Mickeys accidentally awaken on the same day, both clones are required to hide their dual identity and work together to survive or face certain extermination by the greedy mega-corporation.

In addition to Pattinson, its admirable cast also includes Naomi Ackie ("Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker"), Steven Yeun ("Nope"), and Academy Award nominees Toni Collette ("The Sixth Sense," "Hereditary") and Mark Ruffalo ("Avengers: Infinity War,” "Avengers: Endgame").

Ahead of the streaming debut, a sparkling 4K UHD + Blu-ray Steelbook home video edition with deleted scenes, featurettes, trailers, audio commentaries, and cast and crew interviews was already released on May 13, 2025.

Mickey 17: was $39.99 now $37.99 at Amazon From the Academy Award-winning writer/director of Parasite, Bong Joon Ho, comes his next groundbreaking cinematic experience, Mickey 17. The unlikely hero, Mickey Barnes (Robert Pattinson) has found himself in the extraordinary circumstance of working for an employer who demands the ultimate commitment to the job ... to die, for a living.