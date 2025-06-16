Titan A.E. came out 25 years ago, and history has been kind to the infamous flop that killed Fox Animation Studios

“After Earth Ends, The Adventure Begins!”

Sometimes a work of unique art arrives on the scene that seems misplaced in the stream of time, and this is precisely the fate of "Titan A.E.," a lavish animated space movie set in the 31st century and helmed by the distinguished animators Don Bluth and Gary Goldman. Together, this superstar producing and directing team conjured up a flourish of '80s classics including "The Secret of NIMH," "An American Tail," "The Land Before Time," "Anastasia," and "All Dogs Go to Heaven."

Today marks the 25th anniversary of "Titan A.E.," a tarnished Hollywood jewel that has risen impressively in estimation over the decades and is fondly remembered by a certain era of Millennial moviegoers.

Released on June 16, 2000 by 20th Century Fox's Fox Animation Studios after less than two years in production, it was an ambitious undertaking that featured a hybrid of 2D hand-drawn animation and CGI-animated sequences, providing a summertime outer space saga complete with a rockin’ soundtrack using bands like Powerman 5000, Electracy, and Fun Lovin’ Criminals.

Titan A.E. Trailer 4K (Animated 2000) - YouTube Watch On

Sadly, the prevailing box office at the time was not kind to "Titan A.E." and despite respectable critical reviews and general young audience enthusiasm, the animated sensation was not a commercial success, only raking in $36.7 million off a rumored budget of $80-90 million. It was this disappointing box office performance that ultimately caused the shuttering of Fox Animation.

"I'd say it’s not a 'mother friendly' movie. Although we haven't left the mothers and children out," Goldman admitted to Animation World Magazine in 2000. "There is some swearing, some sexual innuendo, it's intense … there's a lot of violence. I don't think anybody under 8 years old should see this film."

In the mid-to-late 1990s, Fox Animation was lusting after some of that sweet Disney gold mined from the House of Mouse's recent hits like "The Lion King," "Pocahontas," "Mulan," and "Tarzan," so they decided to partner up with former Disney animators Don Bluth and Gary Goldman for a hard sci-fi project. Criticized for rehashing storylines already tread upon by properties like "Battlestar Galactica" and "Star Trek," "Titan A.E." faced an uphill battle when released, regardless of its lush, striking visuals.

Cale (Matt Damon) aims his weapon at impending danger in "Titan A.E." (Image credit: Fox Animation)

"The look is similar to a graphic novel or dark comic book," Goldman said at the time. "The opening is softer, pastel colors, almost pastoral. The computer graphic imagery and animation are some of our best ever. The CGI work is in about 80% of the film....in 3-D backgrounds, spaceships and the villains. The villains have a gelatin or glass-filled look."

"Titan A.E." boasted an impressive vocal cast as well, with the talents of Matt Damon, Drew Barrymore, Bill Pullman, Nathan Lane, John Leguizamo, Ron Perlman, and even Tone "Wild Thing" Loc. Its screenplay was penned by "The Tick's" Ben Edlund, "Big Fish's" John August, and a young Joss Whedon, who would later direct 2014's "The Avengers" for Marvel Studios. The complex project began life as a live-action feature titled "Planet Ice" but bounced around in development hell before its hybrid status was decided upon and Goldman and Bluth signed onto the movie.

The basic plotline follows the obliteration of Earth in the far future by the Drej, an alien race comprised of pure concentrated energy. This aggressive species catches wind of something called Project Titan, an enormous spaceship with an even bigger, secretive purpose, and decides that Earthlings pose a threat that must be exterminated. Right before the attack, Professor Sam Tucker (Perlman), Project Titan's chief engineer, hands his young son Cale Tucker (Alex D. Linz) a golden ring and forces him onto an evacuation craft with his alien buddy, Tek (Tone Loc).

A scene from Fox Animation Studios' "Titan A.E." (Image credit: Fox Animation)

Sam and his colleagues launch the Titan away from Earth and into hyperspace as their homeworld is vaporized. Fifteen years later, humanity is a vagabond race scattered amid the galaxy. Cale (Damon) is now 20 and working a salvage yard job at Space Station Tau 14 with Tek. They learn from hotshot starship pilot and ex-military officer Joseph Korso (Pullman) that Cale’s inherited ring contains a holographic map that points to the hidden location of the Titan.

Cale joins the Valkyrie’s motley crew that includes alluring human pilot Akima Kunimoto (Barrymore) and a trio of aliens: first mate Preed (Lane), astro-scientist Gune (Leguizamo), and weapons expert Stith (Garofalo). Off they go to search for the Titan, the massive spaceship with the technological capability of creating a New Earth, before the Drej queen and her minions find it first and silence humanity forever.

A dangerous Drej drone soldier from "Titan A.E." (Image credit: Fox Animation)

Debates over its failure range from the derivative PG-rated screenplay and bumpy development process, to its landing squarely in that netherworld of being ignored by older teens and adults and too mature and violent for small children, dropping it in that abyss between the two ticket-buying demographics.

It also didn’t help that Fox Animation had issued widespread layoffs in 1999, nearly gutting the entire department, which eventually led to a total studio closure weeks following "Titan A.E.'s" release. Due to Fox Animation's reduced body count while post-production was being finalized, the film’s marketing and distribution efforts suffered.

Whatever the truth, it's a visually-arresting film that deserved more love than it got at the time. Those who've not been introduced to its many fun charms are almost always astonished by its energy, vivid set pieces, and compelling narrative that scratches that diehard sci-fi itch.

A laser-blasting scene from "Titan A.E." (Image credit: Fox Animation)

Elio is on the way for animated sci-fi fans, but if you're looking for something a little grittier this summer, now is the perfect time to revisit "Titan A.E." and get lost in its colorful space opera flair and fantastic fusion of old-school craft and modern CG animation.

Plus, it's the only space-based cult classic to feature a newborn planet named Bob!