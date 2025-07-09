Get up to 37% off with the Best Amazon Prime Day 2025 Lego deals
We've rounded up the best Amazon Prime Day Lego deals as the annual sales event is in full swing and there are plenty of discounts on offer.
Bag a bargain on your next build as there are plenty of worthwhile Amazon Prime Day Lego deals out there.
Amazon Prime Day is full-steam ahead and if you're looking for Prime Day deals, more specifically, Lego deals, then you're in the right place. This year, Prime Day is a four-day event and will conclude on July 11. Whether you're looking for Lego Star Wars, Marvel or space-themed sets, you can scroll through the best offers available below.
Now is one of the best times of the year to search for Lego deals, as we often see sets heavily reduced during the Prime Day sales. If you don't find something suitable here, you should check out our guides to the best Lego Star Wars sets, Lego Marvel sets and best Lego space sets. But for the best Amazon Prime Day Lego deals, read on.
Get 30% off a 1500-plus-piece set that's suitable for those aged 10 and up. An iconic build with loads of detail.
Get 30% off this technic vehicle that comes with steering, suspension, attachments and display plaques. This build is a replica of the "Moon Buggy" from the Apollo missions in the early 1970s.
Get 34% off a Lego Technic set suitable for younger minds. This sub-500-piece set features steering, a raising and lowering, an operator's crab and a crane.
Save a huge 37% on a Lego set for Marvel fans. Recreate the iconic ending to "Avengers: Endgame" with this near-800-piece set, all in time for "Fantastic Four: First Steps". It features in our best Lego Marvel sets guide.
Get 20% off and the lowest price we've seen on this 15-inch tall, nearly 2000-piece Lego Star Wars set, which comes with a display plaque, perfect for display.
Get 20% off this excellent value Millennium Falcon buildable set. We loved it in our review as it's packed full of detail and is perfect for display, without taking up too much room.
Get the lowest price ever on a new-for-this-Summer set. It's an iconic look and this 700-piece set is perfect for display.
STAFF WRITER, E-commerce — Alex joined Space.com in June 2021 as staff writer covering space news, games, tech, toys and deals. Based in London, U.K. Graduating in June 2020, Alex studied Sports Journalism in the North East of England at Sunderland University. During his studies and since his graduation, Alex has been featured in local newspapers and online publications covering a range of sports from university rugby to Premier League soccer. In addition to a background in sports and journalism, Alex has a life-long love of Star Wars which started with watching the prequel trilogy and collecting toy lightsabers, he also grew up spending most Saturday evenings watching Doctor Who.