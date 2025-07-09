Bag a bargain on your next build as there are plenty of worthwhile Amazon Prime Day Lego deals out there.

Amazon Prime Day is full-steam ahead and if you're looking for Prime Day deals, more specifically, Lego deals, then you're in the right place. This year, Prime Day is a four-day event and will conclude on July 11. Whether you're looking for Lego Star Wars, Marvel or space-themed sets, you can scroll through the best offers available below.

Now is one of the best times of the year to search for Lego deals, as we often see sets heavily reduced during the Prime Day sales. If you don't find something suitable here, you should check out our guides to the best Lego Star Wars sets, Lego Marvel sets and best Lego space sets. But for the best Amazon Prime Day Lego deals, read on.