'Donnie Darko' at 25: How a giant rabbit, time loops, and teen angst became a sci-fi cult classic

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"Have you ever seen a portal?"

The term "cult classic" has been loosely bandied about in cinematic circles until its definition has diluted into nothingness, but never has it been more appropriately applied than to director Richard Kelly’s strange psychological sci-fi thriller, "Donnie Darko", which celebrates its milestone 25th birthday today.

Starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Drew Barrymore, Mary McDonnell, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Patrick Swayze, Jena Malone, and Noah Wyle, "Donnie Darko" was released on Oct. 26, 2001, into an unstable world still shocked by the catastrophic Sept. 11 terrorist attacks less than two months earlier.

The thrust of the narrative revolves around an alternative universe accidentally forming via a supernatural anomaly after a jet engine falls off a commercial airliner and crashes through the roof of a suburban Virginia home, landing in the bedroom of our troubled title character.

As the frightening phantom of Frank the Bunny warns, this parallel reality has a ticking clock that’ll result in its imminent collapse in just 28 days, 6 hours, 42 minutes, and 12 seconds.

From the haunting voice telling our heroic teen, "Wake up, Donnie," as the grandfather clock in the Darko residence ominously chimed midnight, to its exploration of the nature of mental illness, time travel paradoxes, fraudulent motivational speakers, teenage angst in the 1980s, and the logistics of interdimensional portals, "Donnie Darko" became an ideal parable for turbulent times.

But Kelly's post-modern sci-fi fantasy emerged on the big screen when there existed a pervading fear of gathering in large groups as America was just beginning to recover and process the atrocities committed on 9/11. Newmarket Films was perplexed on precisely how to market the movie, as it is such a unique combination of genres that forges something far greater than the sum of its parts.

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Throughout that entire fall, "Donnie Darko" came and went in multiplexes with barely a whisper, pulling in just over $500K off of a meager $4.5 million budget. Years later, it would become a bona fide word-of-mouth sensation via several re-releases, home video editions, and further experiences in regularly sold-out midnight screenings on its way to earning cult status.

"Donnie Darko" celebrates its 25th anniversary on Oct. 26, 2026. (Image credit: Newmarket Films)

It's a deeply personal film that will affect any viewer who allows its meticulously slow build to seduce them into its dreamlike sphere. Much has been debated and discussed about its many metaphors and symbolism, which employed elements of a splintered universe long before the multiverse was hijacked by Hollywood superhero spectacles. It’s a raw meditation on death more than anything, and its labyrinth of quantum entanglements feeds our existential core.

"I remember pulling over to the side of the road to finish reading Richard's script and being mesmerized," Gyllenhaal told The Guardian . "It was clearly influenced by classic directors—Ron Howard, Steven Spielberg—but with this strange psychosis. It beautifully captured the experience of moving into adulthood: the world that felt so solid becoming movable and liquid. I thought, “This is what my adolescence felt like,” although I don’t speak, and have never spoken to, rabbits."

Kelly was just 23 years old when he penned the "Donnie Darko" screenplay in only 28 days based on his own adolescence growing up in Virginia during the ‘80s. Coincidentally, that is the exact number of days Frank the Bunny declares will mark the end of the world, and it is also the same amount of time taken to complete the Southern California production shoot in 2000.

Layered with ‘80s pop anthems like Echo & the Bunnymen's "The Killing Moon," Tears for Fears' "Head Over Heels," The Church's "Under the Milky Way," and Gary Jules' melancholy cover of Tears for Fears' "Mad World," Kelly's mysterious coming-of-age masterpiece still offers up a lucid nightmare tinged with a touch of consuming dread that lingers long after any screening.

Kelly did release a director's cut in 2004 that adds extra footage and alters the soundtrack, but we recommend the original theatrical cut for the purist’s version of this classic!

Considering today’s political strife, climate change concerns, AI paranoia, pharmaceutical overlords, and alienated youth culture, "Donnie Darko" and its 1988 election year setting still seems to have its finger on the zeitgeist's pulse, continuing to present provocative questions.

This Halloween, check out "Donnie Darko's" mind-warping weirdness on this 25th anniversary occasion and let no one ever question your commitment to Sparkle Motion ever again!