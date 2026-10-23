Never finishing the fight: Where did Xbox go wrong with Halo?

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Halo: Campaign Evolved was Xbox’s second attempt at refreshing the 2001 sci-fi FPS classic, and it is perfectly fine. A cromulent remake, if ever there was one, but it’s hardly a franchise-saver, especially as Xbox looks to rethink its studio structure and approach to renowned IPs like Halo or Gears of War .

Halo hasn’t been the same since original developer Bungie — now owned by Sony and working on Destiny and Marathon — departed, leaving 343 Industries (now Halo Studios) to guide the franchise.

Neither Halo 4 nor 5 meaningfully evolved the gameplay formula or overarching narrative. Halo Infinite found more success by reheating what “old Halo felt like” and sticking it into a half-baked open world, but it still felt far from the series’ glory days.

This year’s full remake of Combat Evolved's campaign delivered exactly what it promised: a shiny, 2026 version of the game that made audiences fall in love with the franchise. It was a clear attempt to reignite faith in 343’s vision, but how is a faithful, shinier remake proof of anything?

It might not even matter anymore, as the new Xbox leadership has rocked the ship again, leaving Master Chief and the universe’s future cloudier than ever before. Now, with rumors of a reboot being considered at new steward Activision, is there hope for the Spartans, or will Xbox run into another dead end?

Rebooted or not, Halo needs to leave Master Chief behind

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

It looks like the ‘Halo Studios’ moniker only lasted a single (remade) game, as Xbox has recently announced that Call of Duty maker and publisher Activision — which houses many FPS-oriented studios — is taking over development, essentially leaving the 343 veterans as a minor support studio, which translates into more layoffs .

If we put aside the human and institutional cost of this whole back-and-forth over the years (a big ask in today’s climate), there are reasons to be optimistic about the quality of an Activision-developed Halo. Regardless of what you think about the Call of Duty IP in 2026 and the publisher’s overall vision for it, it’s clear there’s plenty of talent holding everything together and, more importantly, enough experience to iterate on what Halo’s multiplayer side needs to shine bright again.

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(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

But this won’t fix the larger issue with Halo, which is that Master Chief should’ve been left behind long ago. Like it or not, it’s difficult to deny Halo’s “golden era” ended with Halo: Reach (Bungie’s swansong under Xbox) and the Halo Wars spinoffs, which took the series into the real-time strategy genre. These games were wildly different, but they had one core thing in common: they made the sci-fi setting feel bigger instead of smaller, offering the perfect blueprint to build upon in a post-Halo 3 world.

There’s nothing inherently wrong with the Master Chief. Franchises can be built around iconic characters like Mario or Lara Croft. But in the post-Bungie era, his role changed from an extremely competent Spartan soldier to a space messiah. Halo 4, 5, and Infinite used sci-fi nonsense to transform him into this larger-than-life figure, rendering the rest of the UNSC largely powerless in the process.

It’s the same mistake ID Software made with Doomguy, centering the story on how super special he is, and not on the world he inhabits. Now rumours are rumbling that Activision’s reboot might focus on Chief’s origins; that's the last thing Halo needs.

Are Halo 2 and 3 remakes happening?

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Forgetting Activision’s next Halo for a second, we were teased with (even if there wasn’t an official confirmation from Xbox) at least a Halo 2 remake via Halo: Campaign Evolved’s alternative ending .

Back in May 2026, renowned insider Rebs Gaming confidently reported that Halo 2 and 3 remakes were in development. But can fans realistically expect them after new Xbox CEO Asha Sharma’s latest shakeup?

Halo Studios could have done a "fine" job with safe remakes of the two original Halo sequels while Activision handles new projects. It’s hard to reject that approach, especially after Xbox finding success with Bethesda’s The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered and confirming two Fallout remasters are in the works . It seems like money waiting to be made, but the remakes could be cooked too.

Xbox and 343/Halo Studios have made plenty of mistakes with Halo, but the killer has always been their lack of conviction in their ideas. And look, nostalgia shouldn’t be the driving force behind a franchise in dire need of reinvention, but I’m far more annoyed by the creative rollbacks, flip-flopping, and now the loss of knowledge and talent accompanying the gutting of Halo Studios.

Xbox Live Action

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

We haven’t even touched on the mess that was the live-action Halo show. It lasted only two seasons, had John-117 walking around outside the Mjolnir armor for most of its runtime, and was cancelled just as the story finally got to the titular Halo. Why would you stray so far from the source material , and how do you miss the mark so badly?

In many ways, it perfectly encapsulated what’s been wrong with Halo as a whole for so many years. The powers that be can’t decide what they really want from it, and thus it’s stuck, unable to leave the past behind or convincingly establish a new horizon for itself. Other franchises have run into the same issues — looking at you, Star Wars — but Halo has been stuck in this purgatory for 15+ years, as Xbox leaders and strategy shifts come and go.

Could Xbox’s newly-formed XP division deliver the focused big-screen adaptation the series has always deserved? I’m sure that’s the plan, but even a cursory glance back at Xbox’s handling of the franchise for the past decade or so says no.

Halo’s deep problems won’t be fixed overnight, and throwing a bunch of hard-working developers to the curb certainly won’t help. Halo’s current struggles didn’t come from Halo Studios or 343 Industries; they came from impatient and incompetent leadership calling the property-defining shots. I’ve seen nothing to suggest that’s changed.