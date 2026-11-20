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GTA 6 has only just come out, and it's already taken the world by storm and positioned itself as one of the greatest games of all time . Great news for gamers, but what about sci-fi fans?

To this day, Rockstar Games sadly hasn't embraced sci-fi with any of its open-world games (save for those UFO Easter eggs). It doesn't seem likely they'll journey to the stars anytime soon — you can't really do cutting societal satire about space — but that doesn't mean there aren't GTA-adjacent sci-fi adventures set in outer space.

The frustrating thing is that no one has exactly cracked that pitch yet. Non-linear games set in outer space tend to be either too ambitious, like No Man's Sky, or too focused on specific experiences like space combat, like Star Wars: Squadrons.

The end result is a roster of great sandboxes that let us journey to different star systems, but no game that dares to explore a criminal fantasy with the level of depth and opportunities seen in the last few Rockstar games.

With new hardware powering far more complex open-world games, it's only a matter of time before "GTA in space" is a real thing. For now, there are some space games that let us explore sci-fi worlds, roleplaying as criminals and outlaws amongst the stars.

Roleplaying a space outlaw

(Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)

Massive space RPGs like Starfield and The Outer Worlds 2 offer vast playgrounds you can explore and redefine through your actions. The lawful path is the obvious choice if you'd like to save the galaxy, but a life of crime awaits those who tire of the heroics.

Starfield even has a "new game plus" mechanic baked into the player's journey, encouraging experimentation and living different lives, so if you stick with the divisive space RPG, the criminal life is all but unavoidable. And in traditional Bethesda fashion, you're not rushed to the next "main" objective, so if you want to become the most dangerous space criminal in the Settled Systems, you'll be supported by the mechanics and systems. You can always get back to saving the galaxy when you feel like it.

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(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

The Outer Worlds 2 is another option if you want to become a star-surfing scoundrel. It might not be as absurdly expansive as Starfield, but Obsidian's whole deal has always been freedom of choice and roleplaying, so you can bet this humorous sequel also lets the protagonist become a bit of an a-hole. The main story already sets you in a collision course with corporate interests, too. Like in Mass Effect and other classic space RPGs, it's your choice to be either a goody-two-shoes or an edgy maniac, and I won't lie: the second option is usually more entertaining.

Last but not least, there's a third game that also has enough going on to support a GTA-inspired fantasy in outer space: No Man's Sky .

It's grown so much over the years that its original space exploration premise has been buried by content like fully customizable space stations, actual cities and towns with alien NPCs, gigantic kaiju-like beasts, and... fishing . The endless free updates have pushed the roleplaying aspects deeper, as Hello Games are really making it the "forever" space game.

Most importantly though, you can be the greatest bad guy the virtually infinite universe has ever seen, controlling entire pirate fleets and firing on (or stealing) every spaceship that you come across. It might be a bit aimless for some, but if you love a "forever game" then NMS can be the biggest space-set criminal sim ever created.

Star Wars almost got it right

Though it took too long, Star Wars has gotten really close to cracking the GTA formula in outer space in a shameless enough way. 2024's Star Wars Outlaws is, to this date, the closest thing we've received to a space-set sandbox directly inspired by Rockstar's huge hits.

By letting us fully embrace the Han Solo-like scoundrel fantasy, Massive Entertainment delivered a Star Wars adventure that's all about breaking the law. Hell, they even got a wanted system in there that has protagonist Kay Vess dodging stormtroopers and rival criminal factions like you would in Vice City.

Star Wars Outlaws' take on GTA isn't just about the surface-level gameplay and open structure; it also understands much of its playful tone, moral ambiguity, and stressful rhythm. Jumping between several medium-sized maps set on different planets and spaceship sections breaks up the experience a little, so it never quite reaches that level of seamless immersion, but if anyone wants to do a focused version of GTA in space in the future, Massive's attempt is the one game that got at least halfway there.

The ones we lost

(Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)

Before we go (and before you go back to playing GTA VI), we should remember the daring video games that, for a variety of reasons, never got to realize their visions of a crime-oriented space adventure.

Remember Star Wars 1313 and Visceral Games' cancelled project ? It's hard not to spot some of their DNA surviving in Outlaws. As Luke Skywalker wisely said before noping out, "No one's ever really gone." Lucasfilm loves that, and it extends to binned video games too, thankfully. Even the elusive Battlefront 3 is back from the dead now.

Bethesda also had something going at some point with "Prey 2", a bounty hunter action game set in a cyberpunk-ish alien world. Before it was canned, it dropped one of the coolest CG game trailers ever made and teased us with a Blade Runner-esque future long before Cyberpunk hit our consoles.

Looking at the future, Ubisoft's Beyond Good & Evil 2 wants to go big and lawless, potentially iterating on Star Wars Outlaws and other open-world crime sims. But years after its announcement and many mind-boggling development news updates, it's hard to believe it's really ever coming out. Maybe the "Before GTA VI" meme can morph into "Before BG&E2" now that Rockstar's masterpiece is finally out.

Ultimately, Rockstar is Rockstar. A one-of-a-kind megastudio with nearly unlimited resources. Trying to replicate GTA does — either on Earth or among the stars — would be an Icarus flight in the making for most studios. There are some GTA-flavored space adventures out there, as we've shown, but we're still waiting for the one. Something that matches the deep storytelling, complete freedom, and cheeky tone of Rockstar's iconic series.



OK, I gotta get out of here, I'm too hip for this, I gotta play GTA VI some more.