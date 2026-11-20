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Graphic showing nuclear explosions on Earth and in space, with a monitoring satellite looking on.

Last month, the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) released a chilling and info-packed report judging the scope and breadth of threats posed by the nation's adversaries in space.

The new report focuses on China , Russia and the emerging space powers of Iran and North Korea. It looks at what's happening in Earth orbit and beyond, including cislunar space, the region between our planet and the moon .

The report — the 2026 edition of "Challenges to Security in Space" — is the third iteration of the DIA's unclassified intelligence assessment on space-related challenges and threats to U.S. national security, as well as the extent to which space is treated internationally as a warfighting domain .

Information within the report, which you can read here , is current as of July 2026. DIA's mission is to provide intelligence on foreign militaries to help prevent wars, and win the ones that are fought.

Up-front finding

The report's up-front finding is that China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea are developing, testing, deploying and using space capabilities "in a way that threatens the security of all space systems and their associated space benefits."

Indeed, China and Russia are developing "a formidable spectrum" of offensive capabilities to degrade or destroy space services of other countries, from kinetic destruction to sophisticated jamming and cyber operations.

The DIA report also notes that "the production of cheaper, smaller, and simpler satellites , which are faster to develop and deploy, along with the expansion of commercially available launch services, are driving the rapid integration of commercial space alternatives to support national security."

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While space commercialization is making previously government-centered space services widely available to interested parties, the DIA report adds, that availability also includes state and non-state actors with malign interests.

There are a range of threats to space-based services, both commercial and military. Some are reversible, while others are not. (Image credit: DIA)

Counterspace worries

A major item dealt with by the DIA is "counterspace" — and it's not the kind that you'll find in your kitchen.

Counterspace operations can be either offensive or defensive. They can be used on purpose to reversibly or irreversibly deny, disrupt, degrade, damage or destroy a space object or component of a space system.

Here are the key elements of counterspace, as identified within the DIA report:

Antisatellite (ASAT) missiles are designed to kinetically strike and destroy satellites. ASAT missiles could produce massive amounts of debris that can remain in orbit for decades or even centuries.

are designed to kinetically strike and destroy satellites. ASAT missiles could produce massive amounts of that can remain in orbit for decades or even centuries. Physical or cyberattacks against ground sites and other terrestrial infrastructure supporting space operations can also threaten satellite services. Cyber counterspace attacks target the satellite data within the transmission signal, along with the systems that use, transmit and control the flow of data.

against ground sites and other terrestrial infrastructure supporting space operations can also threaten satellite services. Cyber counterspace attacks target the satellite data within the transmission signal, along with the systems that use, transmit and control the flow of data. Electronic attacks include jamming and spoofing techniques to target a nation's use of the electromagnetic spectrum. Electronic attacks can interfere with systems used for communications and command and control of military forces, including piloted and unpiloted vehicles.

include jamming and to target a nation's use of the electromagnetic spectrum. Electronic attacks can interfere with systems used for communications and command and control of military forces, including piloted and unpiloted vehicles. Directed-energy weapons (DEWs) can temporarily or permanently blind image-collecting satellites and affect overhead persistent infrared and weather sensors, thereby denying the ability to monitor, track and target forces.

'Boom time' in space?

The DIA report underscores that Russia is developing a satellite designed to carry a nuclear weapon .

Russia is doing so despite its obligation to comply with the 1967 Outer Space Treaty . That U.N. agreement prohibits the placement of any objects carrying nuclear weapons, or any other kinds of weapons of mass destruction, into orbit around Earth.

"A space-based capability such as this could cause rapid and sudden loss or degradation of thousands of satellites operated by countries and companies around the world," the DIA report states, "as well as to the vital communications, navigation, scientific, meteorological, commercial and national security services they provide."

A nuclear detonation in space could be tailored to impact satellites in most orbits, the DIA report warns, from low Earth orbit for commercial and reconnaissance satellites, geosynchronous orbit for critical communications, and medium Earth orbit for navigation and timing satellites.

This graphic identifies the various destinations for spacecraft relatively close to Earth, including cislunar space. (Image credit: DIA)

Cislunar developments

The newly issued DIA report also observes that exploring cislunar space is of increasing interest to spacefaring nations for potential scientific and economic opportunities. However, nations such as China "may be exploring military applications from cislunar space," the report notes.

China has stated its goal of developing a cislunar space economy by 2045.

"China is also the first country to attempt sustained operations on the far side of the moon , with numerous projects slated to support that effort through the next decade. China portrays its interest in cislunar space as peaceful, but PRC [People's Republic of China] officials have also discussed pursuing military capabilities in cislunar space," the report states.

DIA appraisals

Placing a keen eye on the DIA report is Peter Garretson, a senior fellow in defense studies at the American Foreign Policy Council and a strategy consultant who focuses on space and defense.

According to Garretson, the most significant positive change from earlier DIA appraisals is the explicit assessment that Russia is developing a satellite designed to carry a nuclear weapon. He told Space.com that the DIA's expanded treatment of the threat of a nuclear weapon on orbit reflects concerns in the Congress and the Trump White House.

However, Garretson also flagged what he said is a consequential omission in the report: the disappearance of the prior treatment (in the 2022 version of the report) of research competition, surveillance beyond geosynchronous Earth orbit and the potential military use of deep space for staging reserve forces.

Puzzle pieces

In Garretson's view, the DIA needs to help put the puzzle pieces together for Congress and the attentive public about what exactly China is doing, and how it fits together in the nation's strategy to achieve comprehensive space dominance.

According to Garretson, "everything they are doing, from launch cadence, reusable launch, commercial space investment, investments in power, propulsion, repair, manufacturing, to commercial assets working together" supports both an economic expansion toward new resources and what China hopes will be overwhelming military power and strategic depth.

China's mysterious Shenlong space plane, imaged by a Vantor satellite in Earth orbit. (Image credit: Satellite image ©2026 Vantor)

Outlook for the future

Garretson senses the moves by China to develop extractive and in-space industries "is truly the strategic threat that could crush American space power. Now is the time to be making the investments to ensure we have a 'freedom's forge' and 'arsenal of democracy' in space that can protect the open space commerce that is the nation's strategy."

As for the DIA's outlook for the future: The agency concluded that space almost certainly will remain an increasingly competitive and crowded environment as space capabilities improve and other countries seize opportunities in the final frontier.

"The increase of Chinese, Russian, Iranian and North Korean counterspace capabilities, rapid growth in the number of space objects, and the proliferation of requirements for space-enabled services," the DIA report states, "will all complicate operations in space in the coming decade."