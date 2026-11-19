Click for next article

3 Body Problem: Season 2 | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

" 3 Body Problem ," Netflix's unsettling adaptation of the first book in Chinese author Cixin Liu's epic alien invasion trilogy, "Remembrance of Earth’s Past," made a serious impact on viewers searching for hardcore E.T. drama and now an explosive new trailer for season 2 has just entered our orbit.

This sensational saga about a malevolent interstellar society trying to exist within the unpredictable orbital mechanics of a planet and its triple sun system that forms an Earth-bound armada still has us a bit slack-jawed more than two years after debuting in 2024 . Now we're admittedly eager for this shortened 6-episode sophomore outing, which is officially arriving on Jan. 14, 2027.

Delivered by Emmy Award-winning "Game of Thrones" team of David Benioff and D.B. Weiss and "True Blood's" Alexander Woo, "3 Body Problem" season 2 revolves around the combined forces of the Planetary Defense Council as they mount a daring deep space counterattack against the San-Ti.

The San-Ti have arrived in Netflix's "3 Body Problem" season 2! (Image credit: Netflix)

These Trisolarians are not the friendliest of galactic neighbors, and prior to the all-out invasion their primary goal was to thwart humanity’s ability to create advanced defense weaponry in the four centuries it would take for them to enter our solar system. This time it's more about the next phase of ultimate survival and dire actions taken by anti-alien and pro-alien factions.

Season 2 leaps forward 400 years and focuses on the results of the Wallfacer Project, a secret initiative where chosen individuals worked on solutions in isolation as to not attract the attention of the Trisolarian's omnipresent AI surveillance technology called sophons.

While the debut season was based on Liu's Hugo Award-winning 2008 novel, "The Three-Body Problem," this upcoming Netflix offering will adapt the second book, "The Dark Forest." 2010's "Death's End" closed out the acclaimed sci-fi trilogy.

"So much of season 1 is about the mystery of what's happening," co-creator and co-executive producer David Benioff tells Netflix. "By the time season 2 starts, we have a lot more information. We know there is a hostile alien civilization out there, the San-Ti, and they’re coming our way, and they want our planet for themselves."

Signup to our newsletter Follow us on Google

Landing on Jan. 14, 2027, "3 Body Problem" season 2's international cast includes returners Jess Hong, Benedict Wong, Jovan Adepo, Eiza González, Liam Cunningham, Marlo Kelly, Sea Shimooka, Saamer Usmani, Alex Sharp and Josh Brener. Joining them are fresh cast members Claudia Doumit, Ellie de Lange, Alfie Allen, David Yip and Jordan Sunshine.