Click for next article

The Empire State Building is illuminated in gold to celebrate Voyager 1 hitting one light-day from Earth, seen here on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026, from SUMMIT One Vanderbilt in New York City. (Image credit: NASA/Bill Ingalls)

The Empire State Building glowed in glittering gold last night (Nov. 17) to celebrate NASA's Voyager 1 spacecraft hitting one light-day from Earth. And it isn't the only building celebrating this achievement with a sparkling display.

What is it?

Today (Nov. 18) at 5:16 a.m. EST (1016 GMT), NASA's Voyager 1 spacecraft hit one light-day from Earth. About 16 billion miles (about 26 billion kilometers) away, this is the point at which it takes a full day (or 24 hours) for one light particle to get from us to the probe. So any signal we send to Voyager 1 or it sends back now takes a full day as the spacecraft continues to explore interstellar space.

To celebrate the major milestone for the farthest human-made object in history, the Empire State Building in New York City lit up in gold . This golden glow references the Golden Record onboard both the Voyager 1 and 2 spacecraft.

And the Empire State Building wasn't the only major landmark to celebrate the occasion. The Space Needle in Seattle, Washington, and both the Willis Tower and the Skydeck Chicago in Chicago, Illinois have all been illuminated gold to mark the milestone.

Why is it incredible?

The Golden Record that these gold glowing buildings are referencing serves as an inanimate ambassador for Earth , carrying information about humanity, our planet, the other species who live here, the languages we speak, the music we listen to and so much more. It even includes instructions for building a record player to play the record.

The Voyager mission has, and continues to, make incredible scientific discoveries and observations throughout our solar system and now in interstellar space. But this Golden Record provides an additional aspect to the mission that connects us here on Earth to whatever unknown life may exist out there.

If some sort of life forms out in the cosmos were to ever come across Voyager and its Golden Record at any point in the distant future, they might learn a little bit about our small blue dot.