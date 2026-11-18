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The answer to one of Earth's greatest geological mysteries may lie deep beneath our feet.

More than a billion years of Earth's history has seemingly vanished.

Across the planet, ancient rock formations contain colossal gaps in the geological record, leaving scientists puzzled over what happened to the missing chapters of our planet's past.

Now, researchers believe they may have found an explanation, and the answer lies deep inside Earth .

Normally, layers of sediment build up over time, eventually forming sedimentary rocks that preserve clues about our planet's past. Older layers generally lie beneath younger ones, allowing geologists to reconstruct ancient environments and understand how Earth has changed over billions of years.

But the geological record isn't always so neatly arranged.

In the Grand Canyon, rock layers separated by hundreds of millions of years sit directly on top of one another, revealing a vast gap in Earth's geological record. (Image credit: Marcia Straub via Getty Images)

One of the most striking examples is found in the Grand Canyon, where rocks separated by hundreds of millions of years sit directly on top of one another, as if some force or phenomenon removed the layers that geologists would expect to see in between. This enormous gap in Earth's geological timeline is part of the phenomenon known as the Great Unconformity.

It's not just the Grand Canyon. Similar gaps have been identified across Europe, Australia, Africa and Asia. Depending on the location, the missing interval ranges from approximately 200 million years to more than a billion years.

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"Imagine a book where a huge section in the middle has been ripped out," study lead author Santosh Dhungana said in a statement .

"The Great Unconformity is that gap in Earth's story, with the narrative jumping from the early chapters straight to a much later part of the story. Our research suggests these pages weren't lost by chance."

The Great Unconformity imaged here shows 550 million year old Tapeats Sandstone resting on 1.7 billion year old Vishnu Schist, in Blacktail Canyon along the Colorado River in Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona. (Image credit: William Dummitt via Getty Images)

What erased the geological record?

In a new study published in the journal Nature, Dhungana and study co-author Nicolas Flament investigated whether activity far below Earth's surface was to blame.

Using computer models, they explored how the slow circulation of hot rock within Earth's mantle may have affected the continents over hundreds of millions of years.

The results suggest that three major ancient continental regions (Laurentia (modern North America), Baltica (northern Europe) and North China were gradually pushed up during the Neoproterozoic Era, approximately one billion to 540 million years ago.



This would have left vast areas of land exposed to weathering and erosion for long periods, allowing water, wind and other processes to wear away rock that had formed much earlier.

But removing the rock is only part of the puzzle. They also needed to explain why the gaps are still visible today.

Their models suggest that the same regions subsequently began to sink. As sea levels rose relative to the land, sediment accumulated over the older, eroded surfaces, creating the sharp divide between ancient and younger rocks that we can still see today.

Crucially, the researchers found that the timing of the simulated continental uplift and sinking was consistent with geological evidence from North America, northern Europe and North China. This suggests that movements deep within Earth's mantle may have played a major role in shaping the geological record we see today.