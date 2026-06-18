'It's quite a bit more than we expected': Satellite reveals immense scale of GPS signal tampering

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Artist's illustration of a U.S. GPS satellite, an increasingly frequent target for jamming, in orbit around Earth.

An experimental satellite has mapped the scale of GPS jamming across Europe and the Middle East from space for the first time.

The data surprised the team behind the project and indicated that satellites orbiting far from Earth aren't the only ones that experience degradation of their positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) signals, which could affect their performance and the safety of their operations.

The new measurements were made by Pulsar-0, the first satellite of the novel Pulsar navigation constellation developed by California-based Xona Space Systems. The experimental satellite orbits 310 miles (500 kilometers) above Earth, testing Xona's technology before the company begins deploying its navigation constellation of 300 spacecraft in low Earth orbit (LEO) later this year.

The purpose of the Pulsar constellation is to provide a more resilient PNT service compared to the United State's GPS network and other global navigation satellite systems (GNSS), such as Europe's Galileo or China's Beidou . The PNT signals distributed by GNSS satellites underpin many systems that our civilization relies on in everyday life, including the operation of power grids, finance operations and oil drilling.

But because GNSS satellites orbit quite far fr