An artificial 'Saturn's ring' of satellites could soon fill the sky, astronomers warn

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Astronomers warn that large satellite constellations planned by several private companies could have a catastrophic impact on the night sky. A pass of the International Space Station is seen here.

A bright "Saturn's ring" of satellites could circle the night sky if plans to launch a million data center spacecraft and tens of thousands of space mirrors come to pass. This ring, traversing the sky for hours after dusk and before dawn, would outshine every star and planet, and be visible from every spot on Earth.

Hugh Lewis, a professor of astronautics at the University of Birmingham in, the U.K., told Space.com that the only way to accommodate the high number of data center constellations that have been proposed is to stack them above another in orbit above the boundary between day and night, creating an artificial "Saturn's Ring" of satellites around the planet. That ring would show in the sky as a luminous band much brighter than any star or planet and even the full moon.

"If you were to look up at night, they would be all in one plane, really close together, going in the same direction," said Lewis. "The impact on the night sky would be absolutely catastrophic."