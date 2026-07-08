Shoebox-sized 'detector satellites' could sniff out a nuclear bomb in space

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If a space nuke went off, "we would not only lose the satellites, we would lose entire orbits for a few years."

a white rocket launches into a blue sky in a snowy landscape
A Russian Soyuz-2.1a rocket launches the Kosmos-2553 satellite from Plesetsk Cosmodrome on Feb. 5, 2022. Some outside observers have speculated that Kosmos-2553 might be testing components fo