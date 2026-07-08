Shoebox-sized 'detector satellites' could sniff out a nuclear bomb in space
News
By Tereza Pultarova
Published
If a space nuke went off, "we would not only lose the satellites, we would lose entire orbits for a few years."
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If a space nuke went off, "we would not only lose the satellites, we would lose entire orbits for a few years."