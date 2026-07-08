The US Space Force just got a new electromagnetic weapon to jam adversary satellites
News
By Brett Tingley
Published
The Meadowlands system provides the U.S. military with a "robust toolkit for spectrum dominance," the Space Force said.
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The Meadowlands system provides the U.S. military with a "robust toolkit for spectrum dominance," the Space Force said.