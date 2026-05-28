Companies like SpaceX want electromagnetic catapults on the moon. Could they be used as weapons?

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An illustration of a SpaceX and xAI concept for a mass drive on the moon.

A new report stresses the strategic and security implications of placing mass drivers on the moon — essentially electromagnetic catapults — by arguing that these launchers could serve as valuable first strike weapons systems.

According to the theory behind them, these mass drivers could use powerful magnetic fields to throw satellites and other probes into space without the need for costly and heavy chemical propellants. Putting railguns on the moon isn't a new idea, and was most recently proposed by SpaceX as a means of launching thousands of AI data center satellites into deep space.

But according to a new report, these mass drivers are inherently dual use, meaning they can be used for both civilian and military purposes; while it's true they could help launch peaceful satellites, being large electrically-driven cannons, they could also potentially launch weapons from the moon . "This duality places mass drivers in a uniquely sensitive strategic position," the new report states. "While mass drivers can bootstrap an off-world economy, they carry an equally potent and unsettling military capability: the ability to operate as an unassailable, undetectable first-strike platform."

Written by Andre Sonntag, an independent space power and policy analyst focused on cislunar security, strategy, and near-term space conflict, the special report titled " Strategic Implications of Lunar Mass Drivers as a Dual-use Technology " was published by the American Foreign Policy Council.

It points out that the U.S. faces a narrowing window "to shape the strategic environment of the lunar frontier" and argues that developing and deploying these mass drivers will be a key factor in the spacefaring superpowers' efforts to control cislunar space.

Space colonies, solar power satellites

The idea of lunar-launched payloads dates back to the 1970s and the work of Princeton professor and space visionary, the late Gerard O'Neill.

Mass drivers are based on the coilgun design, adapted to accelerate a non-magnetic object. One application O'Neill proposed for mass drivers: toss baseball-sized chunks of ore mined from the moon's surface into space . Once in space, the lunar-lobbed ore could be used as raw material for building space colonies and solar power satellites.

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O'Neill worked at MIT on mass drivers, teaming up with Henry Kolm and a group of student volunteers to build their first mass driver prototype. Backed by grants from the Space Studies Institute, follow-on prototypes improved on the mass driver concept, showing that a mass driver only 520 feet (160 meters) long could launch material off the surface of the moon.

In the 1970s, Gerard O'Neill proposed use of an electromagnetic rail gun to lob payloads from Earth's moon. (Image credit: Space Studies Institute)

'Unparalleled source of space power'

That launch capability, the new report argues, means these mass drivers could be "an unparalleled source of space power" that other launch systems will not be able to compete with. "For these reasons, the United States must take measurable steps towards practical development of lunar mass drivers as soon as possible," the report recommends.

If the United States does not invest in these technologies, Sonntag writes, its competitors will then be able to field them first and potentially control cislunar space. But it could be some years before the technology is ready to launch anything of significant mass.

"No mass driver architecture is currently mature enough for an immediately scalable, industrial application," Sonntag told Space.com by email. "The primary issue, regardless of architecture, is that with regards to scaling."

Current mass drivers can only launch small payloads, Sonntag said, and there are still logistical and technological barriers to scaling the concept up for larger spacecraft. But with the right investment and know-how, it might soon be possible, Sonntag said.

The report doesn't call out any companies specifically, but the idea has already been proposed by some of the biggest names in the space industry.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, envisions a factory on the moon to fabricate artificial intelligence (AI) satellites. To churn out those spacecraft he has called for a colossal catapult planted on the lunar landscape. (Image credit: SpaceX/xAI)

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, never short of catapulting visionary quests forward, advised newly acquired xAI workers in February that he sees a need for a factory on the moon that could use on-site lunar resources to manufacture artificial intelligence (AI) data center satellites. To churn out thousands of those spacecraft each year, Musk called for a colossal catapult to be built on the lunar surface .

But many specifics of the company's concept remain unclear. "While we do not know the details of the SpaceX mass driver, they should have the resources and workforce to develop such systems," Sonntag said.

And other companies are developing their own mass driver plans, Sonntag said. "Apart from SpaceX, companies like Auriga Space and Electromagnetic Launch Inc have been working to develop the technologies for other practical mass drivers. However they are much smaller companies that would be greatly enabled by additional funding."

With that funding secured, "a commercially relevant system could be ready by the mid 2030s," he added.

Artist's illustration of an electromagnetic mass driver launching a payload from the surface of the moon. (Image credit: General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems)

First-strike platform

Mass drivers on the moon would operate largely outside existing early warning and attribution architectures, thereby complicating detection and response by existing early warning systems .

Weaponized mass driver payloads, the report suggests, could likely fall into one of three categories:

Kinetic Energy Impactor (KEI) - inert projectiles designed to slam into targets at high speeds Satellite & Anti-Satellite (SAT/ASAT) - spacecraft or satellites designed to destroy, disrupt or degrade other spacecraft Nuclear Reentry Vehicle (RV) - payloads similar to those found on intercontinental ballistic missiles designed to deliver nuclear warheads from space

A lunar mass driver could also be used to rapidly launch space-based missile defense systems such as those envisioned by the Trump administration's recent Golden Dome concept .

High throughput logistics chain

The newly-released study points out that the United Nations Outer Space Treaty prohibits military installations on celestial bodies as well as the deployment of nuclear weapons in space .

But even with the treaty, regulating any dual-use technologies is difficult. "As mass drivers are mixed use and would be primarily for civilian applications, this would heavily obfuscate the exact purpose of any system as to whether it is a military installation," the report observes.

There are recent developments in the People's Republic of China (PRC) that view mass drivers and related technologies as central to lunar industrialization and long-term space development. Chinese scientists recently suggested putting a magnetic launcher on the lunar surface in order to launch payloads into space or send resources back towards Earth, according to Sonntag's report.

"Researchers have claimed that the system could operate at roughly 10% of the cost of conventional rockets while supporting frequent, automated launches to Lunar orbit or Earth return trajectories," the report states.

Integrated with China's International Lunar Research Station plans , and broader industrialization plans by that country, mass driver capabilities would enable a sustained, high throughput logistics chain between the moon and Earth, Sonntag's report adds.

An artist's concept of one of NASA's Artemis moon bases under development. (Image credit: NASA)

Meanwhile, as experts and governmental leaders in the United States continue to sound the alarm on how tight the race against China to establish a presence on the moon is becoming the new American Foreign Policy Council (AFPC) report stresses that the U.S. can and must shape the rules of the cislunar frontier by acting first, setting precedence before anyone else can establish their own norms.

"The United States, via the Artemis Program, should pursue an aggressive campaign to establish a distributed permanent presence at certain locations of the lunar south pole and equatorial regions," argues the report. "Having an established presence would give the United States de facto control of these strategic locations."