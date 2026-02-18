SPACE.com Columnist Leonard David

Elon Musk wants to put a satellite catapult on the moon. It's not a new idea

News
By published

Gerard O'Neill proposed something similar back in 1974.

a white cylindrical object launches from a long, railroad-track-like structure on the surface of the moon
Artist's illustration of an electromagnetic mass driver launching a payload from the surface of the moon. (Image credit: General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems)

Last week, SpaceX founder Elon Musk advised workers at the newly acquired company xAI that he wants to set up a factory on the moon to build artificial intelligence (AI) satellites. And he called for a colossal catapult on the lunar surface to fling them into space.

"My estimate is that, within two to three years, the lowest-cost way to generate AI compute will be in space," Elon Musk wrote in a Feb. 2 update that announced SpaceX's acquisition of xAI.

Moon cargo

"Thanks to advancements like in-space propellant transfer," Musk wrote in the Feb. 2 update, "Starship will be capable of landing massive amounts of cargo on the moon. Once there, it will be possible to establish a permanent presence for scientific and manufacturing pursuits."

Factories on the moon can take advantage of lunar resources to manufacture satellites and deploy them into space, Musk added.

"By using an electromagnetic mass driver and lunar manufacturing," he wrote, "it is possible to put 500 to 1000 TW/year [terawatts per year] of AI satellites into deep space, meaningfully ascend the Kardashev scale and harness a non-trivial percentage of the sun’s power."

painting of three large cylinders, a solar array and a long, railroad-like structure on the moon

In the 1970s, Gerard O'Neill proposed use of an electromagnetic rail gun to lob payloads from Earth's moon. (Image credit: Space Studies Institute)

Mass drivers

Musk isn't the first person to propose the use of mass drivers — which are basically railguns — on the moon. He's following in the footsteps of space visionary Gerard O'Neill, who floated the idea back in 1974.

"Mass drivers" based on a coilgun design can be adapted to accelerate a non-magnetic object. One application O'Neill proposed for mass drivers: toss baseball-sized chunks of ore mined from the surface of the moon into space. Once in space, the ore could be used as raw material for building space colonies and solar power satellites.

O'Neill worked on mass drivers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), along with colleague Henry Kolm and a group of student volunteers to construct their first mass driver prototype.

Backed by grants from the Space Studies Institute, later prototypes improved on the concept, showing that a mass driver only 520 feet (160 meters) long could boost material off the lunar surface.

Kolm, O'Neil, and the student researchers demonstrated a laboratory system that they believed could scale to an operational lunar mass driver several kilometers long to deliver 600,000 tons per year to one of the Earth-moon