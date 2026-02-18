Elon Musk wants to put a satellite catapult on the moon. It's not a new idea

Artist's illustration of an electromagnetic mass driver launching a payload from the surface of the moon.

Last week, SpaceX founder Elon Musk advised workers at the newly acquired company xAI that he wants to set up a factory on the moon to build artificial intelligence (AI) satellites. And he called for a colossal catapult on the lunar surface to fling them into space.

"My estimate is that, within two to three years, the lowest-cost way to generate AI compute will be in space," Elon Musk wrote in a Feb. 2 update that announced SpaceX 's acquisition of xAI.

He reinforced that belief on Feb. 11 in an all-hands meeting with xAI staff, video of which the company posted on X . Musk said that, while launching AI satellites from Earth is the immediate focus, SpaceX's new Starship megarocket will also enable operations on other worlds.

Since xAI was formed just 30 months ago, the small and talented team has made remarkable progress.The future has never looked more exciting! pic.twitter.com/QZ73H2mpBjFebruary 11, 2026

Moon cargo

"Thanks to advancements like in-space propellant transfer," Musk wrote in the Feb. 2 update, "Starship will be capable of landing massive amounts of cargo on the moon . Once there, it will be possible to establish a permanent presence for scientific and manufacturing pursuits."

Factories on the moon can take advantage of lunar resources to manufacture satellites and deploy them into space, Musk added.

"By using an electromagnetic mass driver and lunar manufacturing," he wrote, "it is possible to put 500 to 1000 TW/year [terawatts per year] of AI satellites into deep space, meaningfully ascend the Kardashev scale and harness a non-trivial percentage of the sun’s power."

In the 1970s, Gerard O'Neill proposed use of an electromagnetic rail gun to lob payloads from Earth's moon. (Image credit: Space Studies Institute)

Mass drivers

Musk isn't the first person to propose the use of mass drivers — which are basically railguns — on the moon. He's following in the footsteps of space visionary Gerard O'Neill, who floated the idea back in 1974.

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Mass drivers" based on a coilgun design can be adapted to accelerate a non-magnetic object. One application O'Neill proposed for mass drivers: toss baseball-sized chunks of ore mined from the surface of the moon into space. Once in space, the ore could be used as raw material for building space colonies and solar power satellites .

O'Neill worked on mass drivers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), along with colleague Henry Kolm and a group of student volunteers to construct their first mass driver prototype.

Backed by grants from the Space Studies Institute, later prototypes improved on the concept, showing that a mass driver only 520 feet (160 meters) long could boost material off the lunar surface.

Kolm, O'Neil, and the student researchers demonstrated a laboratory system that they believed could scale to an operational lunar mass driver several kilometers long to deliver 600,000 tons per year to one of the Earth-moon