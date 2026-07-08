Earth may survive the sun's death after all, new study suggests
News
By Sharmila Kuthunur
Published
"Observations of sun-like giant stars currently point towards Earth's survival, but we need better observations before we can be certain."
Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
"Observations of sun-like giant stars currently point towards Earth's survival, but we need better observations before we can be certain."