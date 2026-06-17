A volcanic eruption seen from space | Space photo of the day for June 17, 2026

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A still from a gif of the Kīlauea volcano erupting. (Image credit: CSU/CIRA & NOAA)

On Sunday (June 14), the Hawaiian volcano Kīlauea erupted for the 49th time that we know of — marking its 49th "episode," as scientists say.

And during the show, the GOES-18 weather satellite caught the action: the volcano blasting lava about 700 feet (210 meters) into the air. A gif of the footage can be seen just below.

Yesterday, Hawai'i's Kīlauea had its 49th eruptive episode, with lava fountains reaching about 700 feet (210 meters) into the air. pic.twitter.com/EW81mKPTNPJune 15, 2026

What are we looking at?