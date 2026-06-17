A volcanic eruption seen from space | Space photo of the day for June 17, 2026

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Hawaii's Kīlauea volcano shot out lava for the 49th time that we know of.

An image from space of an island with a bright red dot toward the bottom left.

A still from a gif of the Kīlauea volcano erupting. (Image credit: CSU/CIRA & NOAA)

On Sunday (June 14), the Hawaiian volcano Kīlauea erupted for the 49th time that we know of — marking its 49th "episode," as scientists say.

And during the show, the GOES-18 weather satellite caught the action: the volcano blasting lava about 700 feet (210 meters) into the air. A gif of the footage can be seen just below.

What are we looking at?

Specifically, in this GOES-18 satellite imagery of the Kīlauea eruption, take note of the bright red spot toward the bottom right of the island. That color indicates warm to hot fire, per the scale visible at the bottom of the gif.

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