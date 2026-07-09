'Reckless' space-based data centers lack environmental review, drawing criticism
News
By Chelsea Gohd
Published
"Allowing a million orbiting data centers with no environmental review isn’t just irresponsible — it’s reckless."
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"Allowing a million orbiting data centers with no environmental review isn’t just irresponsible — it’s reckless."