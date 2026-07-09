The US wants to build offshore rocket launch sites. Critics say 'our coasts deserve better'
News
By Brett Tingley
Published
"It's the administration's job to protect our public waters, not turn them into playgrounds for pipe dreams and profit."
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"It's the administration's job to protect our public waters, not turn them into playgrounds for pipe dreams and profit."