Click for next article

With the release of the Vaonis Vespera Pro 2 , the price of the original Vespera Pro has been slashed ahead of Black Friday next week. Ahead of Nov. 27, this deal gets you over $400 off this pro-level smart telescope, which boasts improved resolution, battery life and functionality over the regular Vespera models.

You can buy the Vaonis Vespera Pro, on sale right now for $2,549 on Amazon.

We loved this model in our full Vaonis Vespera Pro review for its ease of use, intuitive app and suitability for beginners and professional astrophotographers alike.

The Vespera design is very portable and great for taking to dark sky sites or just setting up in your backyard. This is part of the appeal of this model; the outer shell is the same, whilst the insides have been upgraded to capture better-quality images of your chosen astro targets.

From a smartphone, we managed to capture the two galaxies M81 and M82 in Ursa Major, along with the great globular cluster in Hercules. These were captured with the boosted 12MP resolution sensor, just one of the many upgrades the Pro version has over the regular Vespera or Vespera II , also including bigger internal storage, better battery life and a built-in hygrometer for dew control.

This is a great early Black Friday deal and it is likely to slowly sell out over the next few weeks as suppliers run their stocks of the first version of the Pro model down, replaced by the new Vaonis Vespera Pro 2 . This deal gets you over $400 dollars off the original retail price and gives you a great opportunity to get pro-level results while saving some money.

Harry Bennett E-com writer Harry joined Space.com in December 2024 as an e-commerce staff writer covering cameras, optics, and skywatching content. Based in the UK, Harry graduated in 2019 with a Bachelor's degree in American Literature with Creative Writing from the University of East Anglia. A keen photographer, Harry has strong experience with astrophotography and has captured celestial objects with a range of cameras and smart telescopes. As a lifelong skywatcher, Harry remembers watching the Perseid meteor shower every summer in his hometown and being amazed by the wonders of the night sky.

Key features: 50mm aperture, quadruplet apochromatic optics, hard case, adjustable tripod, 12.5 MP Sony IMX676 sensor (up to 50 MP via CovalENS live mosaic), built-in hygrometer dew-control sensor, lens cap, anti-theft system, 225GB internal storage, 4000+ object database in Singularity app.

Price history: The Vaonis Vespera Pro usually retails for $2,990, but this price brings it down to $2,548, which is its lowest price since March, when it was $2,450.

Review consensus: We thought the Vespera Pro was an exceptional smart telescope with an easy control system and excellent optics, capable of producing stunning images that a beginner and professional would both be pleased with.

✅ Buy it if: You have a bigger budget, but don't want to buy the latest release of this model, the Vaonis Vespera Pro 2 , which costs $2,990.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want a smart telescope on an even smaller budget; for this, you might be better off with the Dwarflab Dwarf Mini or the ZWO Seestar S30 Plus.

Check out our other guides to the best telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, lego and much more.