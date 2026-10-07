Click for next article

Want to take the effort out of watching and capturing the night sky? This Dwarflab Dwarf Mini smart telescope is just what you need, with the bonus that it's portable enough that you can pack it away to escape the curse of light pollution. Now it's $60 off in Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event, the cheapest it's ever been. However, with limited stock, you'll have to be fast.

Get the Dwarflab Dwarf Mini on sale right now at Amazon for $339

Expert Jamie Carter sang this scope's praises in his Dwarflab Dwarf Mini review, saying that it offers "A tempting combination of portability, automation and surprisingly capable astrophotography performance."

Since it lacks a screen, you will need a smartphone or tablet to control it but with a solar filter included, it offers excellent nighttime and daytime results, especially if you're sharing your images with fellow smartphone or tablet users. However, if you want 4K images, consider the ZWO Seestar S50 Pro.

Astronomy expert and telescope reviewer Astronomy expert and telescope reviewer Jamie Carter Contributing writer Jamie is an experienced science, technology and travel journalist and stargazer who has written extensively for Space, reviewing skywatching equipment, delving into the night sky, solar and lunar eclipses and much more.

Despite being about the size of a small milk carton, the Dwarflab Dwarf Mini packs a lot in, including a four-hour battery and an EQ tracking mode which, coupled with its magnetic solar filter, could prove invaluable for capturing the solar eclipse on Aug. 2, 2027. Naturally, it'll also track deep sky objects and even if travel isn't an option, it handles local light pollution surprisingly well.

Expert Jamie awarded it four stars in our Dwarflab Dwarf Mini review, praising how it made capturing the night sky essentially effortless. You can couple it with one of the best tripods but you can put it more or less anywhere with a view of the night sky, as long as the controlling device (your tablet or smartphone) is in range.

Its field of view is enough to capture objects in our own solar system. And for objects bigger than its FOV, Dwarflab Dwarf's mosaic feature stitches individual images together to give you a full picture. The only real negative, aside from the lack of a tripod, is that its 2MP sensor means the images it takes are best shared on a smartphone; show on a large screen or attempt to zoom in for editing and you'll likely notice artifacts.

Key features: 1.180-inch (30 mm) aperture, 150 mm focal length, field of view 50.59 x 45.06 degrees (wide)/2.5 x 2.14 degrees (telephoto), 7.24-in × 3.94-in × 2.4-in in size, Alt-Az/EQ mount, 64GB storage, 7,000 mAh / 4 hrs battery, smartphone or tablet required.

Product launched: January 2026

Price history: The Dwarflab Dwarf Mini has never been cheaper; this is a major reduction, even though it only launched in January.

Price comparison: Amazon: $339 | Dwarflab: $419

Reviews consensus: In our Dwarflab Dwarf Mini review, expert Jamie said it "Makes capturing the deep sky and the solar system almost effortless," awarding it four stars. He did note that its 2MP sensor means the images it produces are best suited to sharing on smartphones.

Space: ★★★★ | T3: ★★★★ | LiveScience: ★★★★

✅ Buy it if: You want a portable, easy-to-use smart telescope that you can transport to dark sky sites.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want to show your images off on bigger screens. Consider the ZWO Seestar S50 Pro instead.

Check out our other guides to the best telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, Lego and much more.

How to join Amazon Prime

Like the other deals featured in our Amazon Prime Big Deal Days hub, you have to be an Amazon Prime member to get this deal. However, if you've never had Prime before, or never had an Amazon account before, you may be able to take sign up for a free 30-day trial.

Here's how to do that:

1. Go to Amazon Prime.

2. Select "Start your free trial."

3. Follow the on-screen instructions.

Beyond that offer, Prime will cost you $14.99 monthly (you can cancel any time) or $139 annually. But you're not just paying for access to these deals; you get free delivery, access to Amazon Prime Video (one of the best value streaming services for sci-fi fans), Amazon's Luna game streaming service and more.

Check out our other guides to the best telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, Lego and much more.