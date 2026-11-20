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On Nov. 20, 1998, the first piece of the International Space Station launched into orbit.

The 42,000-pound module is called Zarya, and it's about the size of a tour bus. Zarya launched on board a Russian Proton rocket . Two weeks later, NASA's STS-88 shuttle mission aboard Endeavour brought the Unity module into space. The STS-88 astronauts connected the two modules in orbit.

Zarya was built by the Russians, but it was paid for by the United States. NASA contracted a Russian company to build it for half the price of what the American company Lockheed Martin would have charged. These days, Zarya is mainly used for storage and for external fuel tanks. The module also has docking ports for Russian Progress cargo ships and Soyuz spacecraft that carry crews to and from the space station.

Today, the I nternational Space Station is about the size of a football field and typically hosts up to seven crewmembers. But back in 1998, it was a pretty tight squeeze.

A Russian Proton rocket launches the core Zarya module of the International Space Station (left), which can be seen in orbit (right) during the first mission to the station in 1998. (Image credit: NASA/Roscosmos)

Why it mattered

As of this writing, the International Space Station is 28 years old, and has seen steady rotating crews of astronauts since the year 2000 (for 26 years and counting). It is a marvel of space engineering, but every engineering marvel begins the same: with the first piece.

And that is what the Zarya module is: The foundation of the International Space Station.

Zarya, also known as the Functional Cargo Block (or Russian acronym FGB), is the core module of the space station around which every other module was attached. It weighed 42,600 pounds at launch and is just aver 41 feet long and 13.5 feet wide. Inside, it boasts a total habitable volume of 1,650 cubic feet.

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Image 1 of 3 The Zarya and Unity modules are connecting in orbit to build the International Space Station. (Image credit: NASA) The Zarya and Unity modules are connecting in orbit to build the International Space Station. (Image credit: NASA) The Zarya and Unity modules are connecting in orbit to build the International Space Station. (Image credit: NASA) Image 1 of 3 View Original Image 2 of 3 View Original Image 3 of 3 View Original

NASA paid $220 million for Zarya's construction at the Krunichev State Research and Production Space Center in Moscow, with work beginning in 1994 and ending in 1998. The module is a central hub based on the success of Russia's Salyut space station designs , with two solar arrays for power and 16 external tanks to store propellant.

While NASA's space shuttle Endeavour was the first to meet Zarya (and attach NASA's core Unity connecting module to it), it wasn't until Russia'z Zvezda service launched in 2000 and docked with Zarya's aft that the fledgling space station was large enough to accomodate its first three-person crew, Expedition 1.

Over the last 28 years, giant backbone-like metal trusses, solar wings and many other modules (built by Russia, NASA, Europe, Canada and Japan) have greatly expanded the living area of the station. Many ISS components could not be tested with one another on the ground, meaning the first time they were attached was in space during construction.

The result is a feat of space construction that has only recently seen a rival as China works to expand its own Tiangong space station .

Want more space history? Check out our full On This Day In Space Story archive and watch our On This Day In Space videos on YouTube .