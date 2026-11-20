On this day in space! Nov. 20, 1998: Russia launches 1st module of International Space Station as construction begins on the largest human-built structure in orbit
Zarya was built by the Russians, but it was paid for by the United States.
On Nov. 20, 1998, the first piece of the International Space Station launched into orbit.
The 42,000-pound module is called Zarya, and it's about the size of a tour bus. Zarya launched on board a Russian Proton rocket. Two weeks later, NASA's STS-88 shuttle mission aboard Endeavour brought the Unity module into space. The STS-88 astronauts connected the two modules in orbit.
Zarya was built by the Russians, but it was paid for by the United States. NASA contracted a Russian company to build it for half the price of what the American company Lockheed Martin would have charged. These days, Zarya is mainly used for storage and for external fuel tanks. The module also has docking ports for Russian Progress cargo ships and Soyuz spacecraft that carry crews to and from the space station.
Today, the International Space Station is about the size of a football field and typically hosts up to seven crewmembers. But back in 1998, it was a pretty tight squeeze.
Why it mattered
As of this writing, the International Space Station is 28 years old, and has seen steady rotating crews of astronauts since the year 2000 (for 26 years and counting). It is a marvel of space engineering, but every engineering marvel begins the same: with the first piece.
And that is what the Zarya module is: The foundation of the International Space Station.
Zarya, also known as the Functional Cargo Block (or Russian acronym FGB), is the core module of the space station around which every other module was attached. It weighed 42,600 pounds at launch and is just aver 41 feet long and 13.5 feet wide. Inside, it boasts a total habitable volume of 1,650 cubic feet.
NASA paid $220 million for Zarya's construction at the Krunichev State Research and Production Space Center in Moscow, with work beginning in 1994 and ending in 1998. The module is a central hub based on the success of Russia's Salyut space station designs, with two solar arrays for power and 16 external tanks to store propellant.
While NASA's space shuttle Endeavour was the first to meet Zarya (and attach NASA's core Unity connecting module to it), it wasn't until Russia'z Zvezda service launched in 2000 and docked with Zarya's aft that the fledgling space station was large enough to accomodate its first three-person crew, Expedition 1.
Over the last 28 years, giant backbone-like metal trusses, solar wings and many other modules (built by Russia, NASA, Europe, Canada and Japan) have greatly expanded the living area of the station. Many ISS components could not be tested with one another on the ground, meaning the first time they were attached was in space during construction.
The result is a feat of space construction that has only recently seen a rival as China works to expand its own Tiangong space station.
Want more space history? Check out our full On This Day In Space Story archive and watch our On This Day In Space videos on YouTube.
Hanneke Weitering is a multimedia journalist in the Pacific Northwest reporting on the future of aviation at FutureFlight.aero and Aviation International News and was previously the Editor for Spaceflight and Astronomy news here at Space.com. As an editor with over 10 years of experience in science journalism she has previously written for Scholastic Classroom Magazines, MedPage Today and The Joint Institute for Computational Sciences at Oak Ridge National Laboratory. After studying physics at the University of Tennessee in her hometown of Knoxville, she earned her graduate degree in Science, Health and Environmental Reporting (SHERP) from New York University. Hanneke joined the Space.com team in 2016 as a staff writer and producer, covering topics including spaceflight and astronomy. She currently lives in Seattle, home of the Space Needle, with her cat and two snakes. In her spare time, Hanneke enjoys exploring the Rocky Mountains, basking in nature and looking for dark skies to gaze at the cosmos.
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