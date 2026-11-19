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On Nov. 19, 2005, the Japanese Hayabusa spacecraft made the first liftoff from an asteroid. Hayabusa was supposed to return asteroid samples to Earth.

Asteroids are space rocks that were formed during the early solar system. We study asteroids to learn more about the solar system's history. Hayabusa (pronounced HI-uh-BOOS-uh) made two touchdowns on asteroid Itokawa (EE -toh-KA-wah). Each time, the spacecraft went into safe mode. Controllers weren't sure if Hayabusa gathered any material. But they sent the spacecraft back to Earth anyway.

Hayabusa's sample return capsule returned to Earth in June 2010 . Scientists found dust of Itokawa inside the capsule, proving that it did indeed capture samples of Itokawa.

An artist's illustration of Japan's Hayabusa spacecraft landing on asteroid Itokawa. (Image credit: JAXA)

Why it mattered

The primary goal of Japan's Hayabusa mission to asteroid Itokawa was never to be the first spacecraft to liftoff from a space rock. The mission was always aimed at collecting samples from an asteroid and returning them to Earth.

It was a hard road to Itokawa for Hayabusa. The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) launched the probe on May 9, 2003, with plans for an arrival at the asteroid in the early summer of 2005.

That asteroid arrival was delayed until September 2005 after a solar storm degraded Hayabusa's solar arrays, limiting the available power for its ion engines.

The asteroid Itokawa as seen by Japan's Hayabusa spacecraft. (Image credit: JAXA)

Still, Hayabusa managed to limp along its path to reach the asteroid Itokawa on Sept. 12, 2005.

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Hayabusa dropped a small lander onto Itokawa, but that probe was apparently lost. Hayabusa then dropped a landing target on the asteroid, and ultimately managed to touchdown about 99 feet from the marker, JAXA has said.

During its first landing on Nov. 19, Hayabusa descended to a point just 56 feet above Itokawa before going silent for 3 hours, according to an Associated Press report . Once contact was restored, JAXA officials confirmed the probe had landed, and it eventually lifted off for a second attempt. That was the first-ever liftoff from an asteroid by a spacecraft.

"The spacecraft actually bounced off the surface a few times and spent about 39 minutes resting on the asteroid, but apparently the samplers never fired," Andrew Cheng, a Hayabusa science team member at Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory, told Space.com at the time . There was hope that some material managed to make it inside the collector anyway.

"After all the thrashing about ... there is no way to confirm that," Cheng had said. The second landing on Itokawa occured a few days later on Nov. 26, 2005.

In November 2010, five months after Hayabusa's sample-return capsule touched down in Australia, JAXA announced some good news: Hayabusa did collect 1,500 dust grains from asteroid Itokawa, samples that were jammed into the collector by the two landings, despite is collector mechanism not firing.

The ultimate success of Hayabusa spurred the creation of another sample-return mission by Japan: Hayabusa2 .

That probe launched in December 2014 and arrived at asteroid Ryugu (REE-ooh-goo) in 2018. It collected its own samples and returned them to Earth in December 2020.



The Hayabusa2 probe is now on an extended mission to the asteroid 2015 BM510 , which it will fly by in April 2028. It had planned to land on a strange asteroid 1998 KY26, but suffered engine trouble that made that rendezvous impossible

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