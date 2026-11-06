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The Pococo Galaxy Star Projector has firmly established itself as a fan-favorite home planetarium, backed by almost 3,000 Amazon reviews and a stellar 62% five-star rating. Its standout performance easily earned it a permanent spot on our buyer's guide to the best star projectors as the best value choice on the market. This early Black Friday deal is offering 24% saving off the retail price, with a $25 discount.

You can get the Pococo Galaxy Star Projector, on sale for just $79.99 on Amazon.

If you're looking for an early Christmas gift, then the Pococo Galaxy Star Projector is currently at its best price of the year and is worth picking up now, as this deal is marked as a limited-time offer.

Reviewed by Reviewed by Tantse Walter Contributing Writer Tantse Walter is a writer, photographer and travel enthusiast that has spent over a decade facilitating global adventurous expeditions. She loves getting into the nitty-gritty of sourcing and planning itineraries, getting out and about in nature, and admiring the night sky.

Image 1 of 3 You don't have to have the Pococo Home Planetarium plugged in when in use, so it's easily moved to different locations. (Image credit: Tantse Walter) Pococo Galaxy Star Projector discs are easily changed, and there are numerous expansion disc sets available. (Image credit: Tantse Walter) The Pococo Galaxy Star Projector is made from recycled materials. (Image credit: Tantse Walter) Image 1 of 3 View Original Image 2 of 3 View Original Image 3 of 3 View Original

With an impressive $25 discount, the Pococo Galaxy Star Projector hits a genuine sweet spot for both casual stargazers and detail-obsessed space fans, easily doubling as ambient mood lighting for unwinding, studying or meditation.

During testing, its no-fuss operation proved to be a real highlight. The interface is stripped back to just three intuitive buttons dedicated to power, rotation, and an auto-shutoff sleep timer.

Cord-free convenience is another massive win; the integrated battery charges via standard USB-C, letting you easily shift the projector from a bedside table to a shelf without tethering it to a wall socket. Eco-conscious buyers will also appreciate the thoughtful chassis construction, which incorporates recycled plastics.

Unlike cheap novelty lasers, the Pococo relies on swappable, scientifically accurate optical discs to cast high-fidelity snapshots of the cosmos across your walls and ceiling.

You get two discs included in the box to get you started immediately, with optional themed expansion packs available for roughly $53. However, if you wish to add to your disc collection straight away, the Pococo Expansion Packs are also currently 20% off on Amazon . That takes these six disc sets down to just $43.19, from the usual $53.99. Expansion packs include a series of packages, including the Moon and stars, fixed stars and nebulas and also the immersive planets.

Key Specs: Dimensions: 6.2 x 4.7 x 4.7-inches (157 x 120 x 120mm), weight: 1.7 lbs (771g), max. size of projection: 39 x 39 ft (12 x 12m), rechargeable battery.

Product launched: September 2022.

Price history: With a launch price of $120, the price has dipped over time and sat around the $99 mark, only dipping for sale events, like Black Friday. However, the current $79.99 price is one of the lowest prices we've seen.

Review consensus: The Pococo Star Projector ticked all the boxes for us as an overall excellent projector, and we think it's a worthwhile competitor to more expensive rivals. It has a similar functionality to the best in guide Homestar Flux, and we think its imagery is just as good. Add the fact that the Pococo Galaxy Star Projector is rechargeable, and with its current discount, it's arguably better.

Space: ★★★★

Featured in guides: Best star projectors

Buy if: You don't want to drop too much money and want a star projector that combines soothing lights with detailed imagery of planets, constellations and nebulas.

Don't buy if: You're looking for the best money can buy; the Homestar Flux Home Planetarium Star Projector is our best in guide, currently priced at $259 on Amazon.

Check out our other guides to the best telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, lego and much more.