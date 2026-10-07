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The Canon EOS R8 is a great beginner camera for general use and astrophotography.

You don't need the latest mirrorless camera to start your photography journey, there is too much functionality for a beginner on them and tend to be very expensive. The Canon EOS R8 is a great camera for someone new to photography, with a 24MP sensor, great high ISO handling for astro and dual-pixel autofocusing. Best Buy is currently selling the model for $28 cheaper than Amazon during their Prime Big Deal Days event with a total saving up to $428.

You can buy the Canon EOS R8, on sale right for $1,220 on Best Buy.

Walmart kicked off the holiday savings period on Oct. 5, meanwhile, Amazon has kicked off its second Prime Day event, with the best prices reserved for Amazon Prime members. If you are a new Prime member, you can get a 30-day free membership so that you can access these savings. All the best deals from all retailers will be on our Prime Day hub , with money off cameras, telescopes and binoculars .

Harry Bennett E-com writer Harry joined Space.com in December 2024 as an e-commerce staff writer covering cameras, optics, and skywatching content. Based in the UK, Harry graduated in 2019 with a Bachelor's degree in American Literature with Creative Writing from the University of East Anglia. A keen photographer, Harry has strong experience with astrophotography and has captured celestial objects with a range of cameras and smart telescopes. As a lifelong skywatcher, Harry remembers watching the Perseid meteor shower every summer in his hometown and being amazed by the wonders of the night sky.

Image 1 of 6 The Canon EOS R8 is compatible with all Canon RF lenses. (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) The build on the Canon EOS R8 is sturdy enough whilst staying light weight. (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) The Canon EOS R8 can handle some of the bigger RF lenses too, without seeming unbalanced. (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) The Canon EOS R8 has a fully articulated LCD screen which makes it a breeze for capturing photographs from difficult angles. (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) The back panel also features buttons that are placed in the right spots for easy use. (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) The dials on top of the Canon EOS R8 allow for easy manipulation of exposure controls and is intuitive enough for beginners and enthusiasts. (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) Image 1 of 6 View Original Image 2 of 6 View Original Image 3 of 6 View Original Image 4 of 6 View Original Image 5 of 6 View Original Image 6 of 6 View Original

The Canon EOS R8 is a great beginner full-frame camera that packs a lot of functionality into such a cheap model. We thought the autofocus was great at tracking a range of subjects, using it to capture Venus in the night sky. On top of sharp dual-pixel autofocus, the R8 also has great high ISO handling and is one of the lightest Canon full-frame mirrorless cameras.

This is a great buy for someone looking to get into photography and even astrophotography because it offers strong overall performance within a relatively lightweight and cheap build. The button placement is great for beginners and allows new users to start straight away before moving up to more advanced shooting.

This deal from Best Buy is the lowest price we have seen on this model since January 2025, offering $428 off the retail price on Amazon and offering an extra $28 off the current Amazon price . This huge discount also gives you more spare cash to spend on some nice glass and get one of the best lenses for astrophotography.

Both of these discounts come during October Prime Day, which is running from Oct. 6-7 and offering some great prices for Prime members. New members can sign up for a 30-day free tria l so that you can access the best deals without having to pay a subscription fee.

Key features: 24.2MP full-frame sensor, DIGIC X image processor, 4K UHD 60p video recording, Dual Pixel CMOS AF II autofocus, ISO range 100-102,400 (expandable to 204,800), 40FPS burst shooting, vari-angle touchscreen LCD.

Product launched: April 2023

Price history: This camera usually retails between $1,499 and $1,349. This price from Best Buy is the cheapest the camera has been since January 2025.

Price comparison: Best Buy: $1,220 | Walmart: $1499 | Amazon: $1,248

Reviews consensus: We gave the Canon EOS R8 four and a half stars for its slim body, great high ISO noise handling and Dual Pixel CMOS AF II autofocusing. We think it is a great budget option for beginners who want to start shooting astrophotography as well as general photography.

Space: ★★★★½ | Digital Camera World: ★★★★½ | LiveScience: ★★★★½

Featured in guides: best cameras for astrophotography, best Canon cameras

✅ Buy it if: You want a cheap but great mirrorless camera to learn photography with, whilst having enough functionality to keep you learning for years.

❌ Don't buy it if: You need professional-level features like in-body image stabilization (IBIS), a CFexpress slot or a super-high resolution sensor. Our guide to the best cameras features a range of pro-level models.

Check out our other guides to the best telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, lego and much more.