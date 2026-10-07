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I review optics gear for a living and have tested a range of telescopes , cameras and binoculars but I'm also aware of how expensive stargazing can be once you've dipped your toe in. We see some of the best prices of the year during holiday sales, which include October Prime Day, which ends tonight!

The best prices are reserved for Prime members but don't worry; if you are a new member, you can grab a 30-day free trial period so that you can get a deal if you want it.

Astronomy and stargazing have come a long way in recent years, with the popularisation of smart telescopes and beginners being able to capture deep-sky wonders easily. Image-stabilized binoculars have been around a bit longer but new models are impressive for handheld stargazing, delivering a shake-free view of the night sky. What's next: Smart binoculars ? (Yes).