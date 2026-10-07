I review smart telescopes and binoculars for a living, here's what I would buy in the last few hours of Amazon Prime Day today
Amazon's October Prime Day is nearly over but there are still great deals on quality optics gear like smart telescopes and image-stabilized binoculars.
I review optics gear for a living and have tested a range of telescopes, cameras and binoculars but I'm also aware of how expensive stargazing can be once you've dipped your toe in. We see some of the best prices of the year during holiday sales, which include October Prime Day, which ends tonight!
The best prices are reserved for Prime members but don't worry; if you are a new member, you can grab a 30-day free trial period so that you can get a deal if you want it.
Astronomy and stargazing have come a long way in recent years, with the popularisation of smart telescopes and beginners being able to capture deep-sky wonders easily. Image-stabilized binoculars have been around a bit longer but new models are impressive for handheld stargazing, delivering a shake-free view of the night sky. What's next: Smart binoculars? (Yes).
The latest advancements in skywatching are often within the premium price range and can outprice a lot of beginners. This is why waiting until the holiday savings season is a great idea if you are on a budget or a beginner. The new Dwarflab Dwarf Mini is now at its lowest-ever price and our best binoculars, the Canon 10x42L IS WP, are now 11% off. Amongst these premium picks are some cheaper models that are great for skywatching, whatever your budget or experience level.
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Harry joined Space.com in December 2024 as an e-commerce staff writer covering cameras, optics, and skywatching content. Based in the UK, Harry graduated in 2019 with a Bachelor's degree in American Literature with Creative Writing from the University of East Anglia. A keen photographer, Harry has strong experience with astrophotography and has captured celestial objects with a range of cameras. As a lifelong skywatcher, Harry remembers watching the Perseid meteor shower every summer in his hometown and being amazed by the wonders of the night sky.
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