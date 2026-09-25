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Want a pair of binoculars you can use in all weathers? These Bushnell H20s fit the bill.

You don't have to wait until October Prime Day to get a bargain. These extra-durable Bushnell H2O 10x42 all-weather binoculars are 40% off, cheaper than even the previous Prime Day.

You can get these Bushnell H2O 10x42 binoculars reduced to $70 at Amazon .

Our experts think the Bushnell H2O 8x25 binos are the best waterproof compact binoculars . With their bigger, light-gathering objective lenses, improved magnification and ridged grips this 10x42 model is even better for skygazing in the autumn and winter months. You'll be glad for their waterproofing if the weather turns and their fog-proofing means they won't steam up when moving between outdoors and indoors.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Not everyone's a fan of autumn and winter but if you're a stargazer it means even more time to observe the night sky , whether that's observing the moon or spotting Saturn at opposition this October 4. However, the winter weather can be unfriendly, which is where these Bushnell H2O 10x42 binoculars come in.

We think they're the best waterproof compact binoculars and their fog-proofing means you don't have to deal with condensation issues when you change environment. Their ridged grips mean you shouldn't drop them if it gets wet and if you do they're so rugged durable they should survive the odd fall or three.

Performance-wise, their 42mm objectives drink in enough light for general astronomy use, though not so much for spotting deep sky objects. They're also excellent for daytime use, whether that's nature-watching or zooming in on sports events.

At 22.2 oz (629 g), they won't weigh you down, and don't require a tripod. They're a little too large to fit in a pocket but at this price they're excellent value all-weather binoculars.

Key features: 10x magnification, 42mm objective lens, 4.2mm exit-pupil diameter, 5.8 degree FOV, waterproof and fog proof, 22.2 oz (629 g) weight

Price history: This is the cheapest these binoculars have been since April. They weren't even this low for Prime Day. They have generally sold below RRP but this is still a good deal.

Price comparison: Amazon: $70 | Adorama: $120

Reviews consensus: We rank the Bushnell H2O 8x25 model as the best waterproof compact binoculars . Those who've purchased the 10x42s praise their image and build quality, and how easy they are to focus.

✅ Buy it if: You want a pair of weatherproof binoculars for general stargazing and daytime use.

❌ Don't buy it if: You need a pair you can slip into a pocket, since these are more mid-sized.

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