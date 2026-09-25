Get ahead of October Prime Day with 40% off these expert-approved waterproof and fog-proof binoculars
Our experts think Bushnell's durable, all-weather H2O binoculars are excellent for round-the-clock observation and this 10x42 model is cheaper than last Prime Day.
You don't have to wait until October Prime Day to get a bargain. These extra-durable Bushnell H2O 10x42 all-weather binoculars are 40% off, cheaper than even the previous Prime Day.
You can get these Bushnell H2O 10x42 binoculars reduced to $70 at Amazon.
Our experts think the Bushnell H2O 8x25 binos are the best waterproof compact binoculars. With their bigger, light-gathering objective lenses, improved magnification and ridged grips this 10x42 model is even better for skygazing in the autumn and winter months. You'll be glad for their waterproofing if the weather turns and their fog-proofing means they won't steam up when moving between outdoors and indoors.
Save $90 on these durable, all-weather binoculars which, aside from being waterproof and fog-proof, are ruggedly built and boast excellent image quality.
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Not everyone's a fan of autumn and winter but if you're a stargazer it means even more time to observe the night sky, whether that's observing the moon or spotting Saturn at opposition this October 4. However, the winter weather can be unfriendly, which is where these Bushnell H2O 10x42 binoculars come in.
We think they're the best waterproof compact binoculars and their fog-proofing means you don't have to deal with condensation issues when you change environment. Their ridged grips mean you shouldn't drop them if it gets wet and if you do they're so rugged durable they should survive the odd fall or three.
Performance-wise, their 42mm objectives drink in enough light for general astronomy use, though not so much for spotting deep sky objects. They're also excellent for daytime use, whether that's nature-watching or zooming in on sports events.
At 22.2 oz (629 g), they won't weigh you down, and don't require a tripod. They're a little too large to fit in a pocket but at this price they're excellent value all-weather binoculars.
Key features: 10x magnification, 42mm objective lens, 4.2mm exit-pupil diameter, 5.8 degree FOV, waterproof and fog proof, 22.2 oz (629 g) weight
Price history: This is the cheapest these binoculars have been since April. They weren't even this low for Prime Day. They have generally sold below RRP but this is still a good deal.
Price comparison: Amazon: $70 | Adorama: $120
Reviews consensus: We rank the Bushnell H2O 8x25 model as the best waterproof compact binoculars. Those who've purchased the 10x42s praise their image and build quality, and how easy they are to focus.
✅ Buy it if: You want a pair of weatherproof binoculars for general stargazing and daytime use.
❌ Don't buy it if: You need a pair you can slip into a pocket, since these are more mid-sized.
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Chris is a freelance journalist who, when not writing or falling further down the Lego rabbit hole, indulges his taste for horror, sci-fi and the post-apocalyptic. As well as Space.com, you can find his work at GameSpew (where he’s the weekend editor).
Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
Chris is a freelance journalist who, aside from covering games and gaming-related tech, has a taste for horror, sci-fi and the post-apocalyptic. As well as Space.com, you can find his work at The Escapist, GameSpew (where he’s the morning news writer) and more. You can follow him on Twitter @MarmaladeBus.
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