On this day in space! Sept. 25, 2008: China launches Shenzhou 7, its 3rd astronaut mission, to make the country's 1st spacewalk
The launch of Shenzhou 7 marked a huge leap for China's human spaceflight program, including a bunch of firsts in space for the country.
On Sept. 25, 2008, China's space program launched its third human spaceflight mission, Shenzhou 7.
Three astronauts blasted off in the Shenzhou spacecraft on a Long March 2F rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center. They spent three days in orbit and conducted the first ever spacewalk for the Chinese space program.
The Shenzhou 7 crew also deployed a mini satellite called Banxing, which was used to take photos and videos of the spacecraft.
Why it mattered
The Shenzhou 7 mission lasted just three days in space, but it marked a giant leap forward for the China's human spaceflight program.
Three astronauts - commander Zhai Zhigang, Liu Boming and Jing Haipeng - were the first three-person crew to fly in space for China's space program. They spent 68 hours and 27 minutes in space during a mission that ran from Sept. 25 to Sept. 28 in 2008. All three of the astronauts were 42 years old at the time.
It was Zhai Zhigang, a fighter pilot turned space traveler, who performed the first spacewalk for China. He wore the country's then-new $15 million (100 million yuan) Feitian spacesuit (its name means Sea Hawk) and waved a Chinese flag during the extravehicular activity, which lasted about 20 minutes and was designed to prove out the spacesuit, a new airlock system from Shenzhou 7's orbital module and other technologies.
The spacewalk, as well as the launch and landing of Shenzhou 7, was broadcast live on television in another first for China's space program.
"As compared with the Shenzhou V and Shenzhou VI manned space flight, the Shenzhou VII manned space flight made breakthrough in a series of key technologies, including the design technology for integrated airlock & living module, the design technology for extravehicular activity procedure, the design technology for relay satellite data terminal system, the design technology for in-orbit test, the localization & application technology for spaceflight products, the design 7 application technology for 3-person carrying capacity of manned spaceship, and the design technology for release of concomitant satellite," the China Manned Spaceflight Engineering Office wrote in a mission overview.
China's then premiere Wen Jiabao called Shenzhou 7 "a victory of the Chinese space and technological field and amonumental achievement in the socialist causes," according to China's state run Xinhua news agency.
The Shenzhou 7 crew landed in Inner Mongolia on Sept. 28 to wrap up their historic mission. The mission set the stage for more ambitious flights to follow, including docking missions and flights to small Tiangong space labs that ultimately led to the construction of China's Tiangong space station in orbit today.
Want more space history? Check out our full On This Day In Space Story archive and watch our On This Day In Space videos on YouTube.
Hanneke Weitering is a multimedia journalist in the Pacific Northwest reporting on the future of aviation at FutureFlight.aero and Aviation International News and was previously the Editor for Spaceflight and Astronomy news here at Space.com. As an editor with over 10 years of experience in science journalism she has previously written for Scholastic Classroom Magazines, MedPage Today and The Joint Institute for Computational Sciences at Oak Ridge National Laboratory. After studying physics at the University of Tennessee in her hometown of Knoxville, she earned her graduate degree in Science, Health and Environmental Reporting (SHERP) from New York University. Hanneke joined the Space.com team in 2016 as a staff writer and producer, covering topics including spaceflight and astronomy. She currently lives in Seattle, home of the Space Needle, with her cat and two snakes. In her spare time, Hanneke enjoys exploring the Rocky Mountains, basking in nature and looking for dark skies to gaze at the cosmos.
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