Lightning crackles within raging Hurricane Polo | Space photo of the day for Sept. 25, 2026

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Hurricane Polo, as seen off the coast of Mexico by NOAA's GOES-18 satellite. (Image credit: NOAA)

Hurricane Polo continues to swirl in new satellite observations as heavy rains start to hit.

What is it?

Already being labeled "one of the strongest storms ever," Hurricane Polo is a Category 5 maelstrom that has already started with heavy rains offshore in Mexico and is expected to hit land this weekend.

In new observations by NOAA's GOES-18 satellite captured on Tuesday (Sept. 22), we can see the storm in progress, swirling violently off the coast of Mexico as strikes of lightning light up the view.

"#HurricanePolo continues to swirl in the Eastern Pacific Ocean off the coast of Mexico this #TimeLapseTuesday. The Geostationary Lightning Mapper instrument on board @NOAA’s #GOESWest (#GOES18) helps show the lightning flashing in the cyclone’s eye in this imagery captured over a two-hour period earlier today," NOAA shared over social media.

As we watch the storm progress off of the coast, satellite imagery like this can help experts better understand how the storm is operating and what might be expected next.

Why is it incredible?

Hurricane Polo is predicted to be extremely powerful and therefore likely incredibly damaging.

"This is one of the strongest storms ever in the (Pacific) Basin," Kristen L. Corbosiero, a professor at the University at Albany's Department of Atmospheric & Environmental Sciences, told NPR .

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Satellite views like this from GOES-18 are incredibly important for our understanding of storms like Hurricane Polo. Satellite imagery can help experts categorize hurricanes and give us up-to-date information on where storms are going, how quickly they're moving and what we might expect if and when they hit land.

This kind of information could be critical for coastal communities to be prepared for storms that could carry the risk of destroying homes and businesses, or even cause injuries or deaths.