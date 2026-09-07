Click for next article

It may be small, but you shouldn't overlook this Celestron FirstScope if you're a beginner, buying for children, or need portability.

I've got three telescopes in my home, but the Celestron FirstScope is my first stop when it comes to stargazing. Now this super-portable, beginner-friendly tabletop scope is $60 at Amazon, even cheaper than Prime Day!

Save 20% on this moon-themed Celestron Firstscope at Amazon

What makes the Celestron FirstScope so fantastic? It's all down to ease of use and portability. There's next to no assembly and once you've unboxed it, you can pick it up in one hand and head outside.

Best tabletop telescope for kids Save $15 Celestron FirstScope: was $75 now $60 at Amazon Save $15 on this moon-themed Celestron Firstscope which, with 76mm aperture and tabletop mount, is ideal for quick stargazing sessions as well as introducing children to a new hobby.

The Celestron Firstscope is a small but perfectly formed scope, great for a quick spot of skywatching. (Image credit: Celestron)

Even though I've got two bigger telescopes in my home, a Skyatcher Classic 200P and a Bresser Solarix 114/500, I wouldn't dream of parting with my Celestron FirstScope. This tabletop scope is so easy to use and so portable, you can just grab it, head outside and get stargazing.

No fuss, no mess, no scraping the door frame because folding the tripod down seems like too much work. It's also small enough that you can sling it in a backpack, ideal for hopping on your bike and pedalling away from light pollution.

It comes with 20mm and 4mm eyepieces, but you can also trade up to any of the best eyepieces . As a tabletop telescope you'll need to find something to rest it on but a wall or even a trash can will do. And if you're a beginner, or buying for children, you'll be delighted with how the FirstScope performs. We think it's the best tabletop telescope for kids .

And, despite its size, it offers respectable views of the night sky . Testing the scope for our Celestron FirstScope review , expert Gemma Lavender was able to view Jupiter , Venus , Saturn and the moon as well as the Pleiades . It may not be one of the best telescopes for deep space , but if you're new to stargazing, you'll find plenty to wow you.

The lack of a finderscope is slightly disappointing but you can purchase one separately and, even without one, this is an impressively capable telescope, at a price that won't break the bank. It really is that simple. Want to watch Saturn at opposition this Oct. 4? Grab your FirstScope, perch it on a table or wall, and home in on this ringed planet. It's excellent for moonwatching too, especially if you're short on time. We think this is the best tabletop telescope for kids and beginners will love it too.

Key features: Newtonian reflector with Dobsonian mount, 2.99-in (76mm) aperture, 11.81in (300mm) focal length, 20mm and 4mm eyepieces.

Product launched: March 2009

Price history: This is even cheaper than Prime Day, when the Celestron FirstScope dropped to $70.

Price comparison: Amazon: $64 | Walmart: $75

Reviews consensus: Reviewing the Celestron Firstscope, we awarded it four stars, saying "It exudes portability, ease of use and a price that's not going to break the bank." That sentiment still stands and its Amazon reviews are just as positive. At this price, it's a steal.

Space: ★★★★

Featured in guides: Best tabletop telescopes, best telescopes for kids

✅ Buy it if: You're a beginner, are buying for children or want a quick grab-and-go telescope

❌ Don't buy it if: You want to gaze into deep space. The FirstScope can see some star clusters but it's best used to view our own solar system.

Chris McMullen Contributing writer Chris is a freelance journalist who, when not writing, skywatching, gaming or building Lego, indulges his taste for horror, sci-fi and the post-apocalyptic. As well as Space.com, you can find his work at GameSpew (where he’s the weekend editor).

Check out our other guides to the best telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, Lego and much more.