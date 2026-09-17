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These Nikon Monarch M7 binoculars will offer impressively sharp views of whatever you train them on.

Nikon's optical gear features in our guides to the best cameras , lenses and binoculars . Are you looking to upgrade from a basic pair binoculars but aren't in the market for a four figure pair? These Nikon Monarch M7 10x42 are an absolute steal at $105 off from Amazon.

Right now you can get these Nikon Monarch M7 10x42 binoculars, on sale for $445 at Amazon.

The Monarch M7 10x42s are well up to their usual standard, they're impressively well-built and they offer impressively sharp views (fog-proofing included.) In our Nikon Monarch M7 8x42 review , our expert awarded them five stars, calling them "a mid-level binocular ideal for any stargazer." At just $445, this is virtually the cheapest they've been all year.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) Our expert awarded the Nikon Monarch M7 8x42 binoculars five stars and the 10x42 model's higher magnification delivers even closer views. (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) Image 1 of 4 View Original Image 2 of 4 View Original Image 3 of 4 View Original Image 4 of 4 View Original

These binoculars are excellent for enthusiasts looking to upgrade from a basic pair, but don't want to spend $1000+ on a top-tier model. We awarded the Nikon Monarch M7 8x42 (pictured above) five stars in our review, so we expect the same high quality views from the 10x42 model , just with an extra boost in magnification.

With 42mm object lenses, these binoculars admit plenty of light and are suitable for basic stargazing. You may not be able to pick out individual rings but you'll still be able to spot Saturn at opposition on October 4. They offer clear, sharp views throughout the entire image circle which, our expert noted, means you can use your peripheral vision to scan for stars. And at 1.5 lbs (680 g) you will be able to hold them steadily without the need for one of the best tripods.

These binoculars are excellent for nature-watching too and are easy to grip with their textured rubberized covering. Aside from being well-built, they are also water and fogproof. The latter means no internal fogging, so harsh weather and temperature shifts should be no obstacle when moving from a warm interior into the cold outside.

Key features: 10x magnification, 42mm objective lens diameter, 6.9 degree angular field of view, Bk-4 glass, fully multi-coated optics, 16.5mm eye relief, 24.0 oz (680 g) weight

Price history: It's generally lower than the advertised RRP but, barring a couple of one-day drops, this is the cheapest these binoculars have been all year.

Price comparison: Amazon: $445 | Adorama: $497 | Nikon: $500

Reviews consensus: In our Nikon Monarch M7 8x42 review we gave them our maximum rating, praising their sharpness, build and value for money. These M7 10x42 binoculars offer the same quality, with higher magnification, and their Amazon reviews are near universally positive.

✅ Buy it if: You want a powerful but budget-friendly pair of binoculars, as a step up from your current model.

❌ Don't buy it if: You're an absolute beginner on a very tight budget. Consider the Nikon Action 7x50 binoculars instead.

Check out our other guides to the best telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, Lego and much more.