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When had an early preview of the Unistellar Envisions earlier this year, our editor-in-chief Tariq Malik said they felt like something out of Star Trek . I have been very excited about getting my hands on these for a long time and I can't wait to use them to identify stars and constellations in the night sky.

You can preorder the Unistellar Envision AR smart binoculars right now, available for $1499 exclusively from Unistellar.

Unistellar announced that pre-orders were opening for the highly-anticipated Envisions at this year's IFA 2026 conference in Berlin and have delivered more details on the type of functionality customers can expect. The 10x50 smart binoculars can be used with or without the augmented reality overlay that is able to recognise constellations, planets and deep-sky objects in real time, with more functionality expected to be released within the coming months.

Unistellar Envision: $1,499 at Unistellar US Pre-order now for guaranteed delivery before Christmas. The Envisions are the highly anticipated augmented reality (AR) smart binoculars from Unistellar, with night sky object recognition from a database of over 1,000 astronomical targets, shareable target lock and guided navigation mode. Functionality to identify natural landmarks, paths and shelters is expected in the coming months. $1,499 / £1,299 / €1,499

Image 1 of 6 Our editor-in-chief Tariq Malik was very impressed with them during a demo and thought they felt like something from Star Trek. (Image credit: Tariq Malik / Future) Controls on the right hand side of the model allow you to activate the AR overlay or just use them as regular 10x50 binoculars. (Image credit: Tariq Malik / Future) At 10x magnification and with 50mm objective lenses, these smart binoculars also hit the key specs for stargazing binoculars even without the augmented reality (AR) overlay. (Image credit: Tariq Malik / Future) Guided navigation mode when paired with the Unistellar app helps guide you toward specific night sky objects that you want to observe. (Image credit: Tariq Malik / Future) On top of night sky object identification, functionality for identifying geographical features is expected to be released soon. (Image credit: Tariq Malik / Future) The red augmented reality (AR) overlay displays the name of your chosen target and helps you identify new parts of the natural world. (Image credit: Tariq Malik / Future) Image 1 of 6 View Original Image 2 of 6 View Original Image 3 of 6 View Original Image 4 of 6 View Original Image 5 of 6 View Original Image 6 of 6 View Original

Unistellar have already shown their muscle in the smart telescope department with the Odyssey , eQuinox 2 and eVscope 2 delivering easy and professional astrophotography to beginner and intermediate stargazers alike. Now they are pushing into the world of smart binoculars with the release of the Unistellar Envision binoculars, with models expected to be shipped this year.

The Envision smart binoculars are "smart" in a different way to the rest of Unistellar's products. They use augmented reality to help users identify constellations , stars and deep sky objects, with a red overlay displaying names and information within the 10x magnified view. Our editor-in-chief got his hands on a pair of Envisions last year for a demo and was struck by how sci-fi they felt, likening it to something from Star Trek.

Whilst connected to the Unistellar smartphone app, users can select "Guided Navigation Mode" which guides them to their chosen target. This can also be used for custom targets that the user selects and can be used during shared viewing to help others find the same target. Functionality for geographical landmark identification is expected to be released in the coming months and subsequent software updates are expected to introduce new and exciting uses.

This Unistellar Envision pre-order is guaranteed to arrive before Christmas , so if there is a stargazing obsessed loved one in your life, these smart binoculars could be the perfect gift. They are ideal for those who love adventuring and prefer dynamic skywatching with a new skywatching tool that boasts over 1,000 astronomical targets of interest and more than 200,000 visible stars in its database.

Key features: 10x magnification, 50mm objective lenses, porro prism design, weight 2.65 lbs (1.2 kg), five-hour AR battery life, operates without battery as classic binoculars, six-degree field of view, BaK-4 fully multi-coated optics, 1,000+ astronomy targets, +1,000,000 terrestrial targets (functionality expected to be released within the coming months).

Product launched: 2025

Price history: Unistellar did offer the binoculars for $999 for those who pre-ordered them last year but the current selling price is $1,499.

Unistellar exclusive: $1,499

Reviews consensus: We tried it out before general release and were impressed with its augmented reality (AR) overlay that helped us to identify stars and use a target-locking feature that aids in helping another user find that same location.

Featured in guides: best smart binoculars

✅ Buy it if: You want an interactive display that helps you learn about the night sky and locate targets.

❌ Don't buy it if: You need stronger than 10x magnification for long-distance viewing or features like image-stabilization or extreme waterproofing.

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